Aspen Daily News
Winter storm that struck Sierra Nevada heads across US
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A winter storm that sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways in the Sierra Nevada will push across the United States and reach the Plains by mid-week, bringing significant rain and below-average temperatures. Marc Chenard, meteorologist at the National Weather Service...
Local news in brief, Dec. 13
The Colorado Secretary of State’s office on Monday certified the election results in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and challenger Adam Frisch after a mandatory recount in the country’s closest congressional race and the only uncalled election in the country. “As expected,...
Firm believer
I was happy to learn Believer Meats is breaking ground on a cultivated-meat facility in North Carolina, which the company says is the largest of its kind in the world. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from livestock cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare.
