As the president of the board of directors for the Buddy Program, I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the locally created mentoring program AND the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community. We’ve heard it from parents, youth serving organizations, educators and the community at-large that the need for mentoring in Glenwood exists. We also know mentoring works. It results in better social and emotional outcomes for local youth; it results in youth who are more engaged and who aspire to pursue education and careers with passion and excitement … who have a trusted adult with whom they can share those aspirations and dreams. Mentors are a critical piece of the community fabric.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO