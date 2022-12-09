Read full article on original website
Ponyboy finds its place on Aspen map this winter
With ski season kicking into full gear, a new nightlife spot makes its way onto the Aspen map this winter. New Yorkers will likely recognize the name Ponyboy — now, the Brooklyn bar has partnered with the W Aspen for a four-month residency at the hotel. Officially opening to...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Dec. 11
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This four-bedroom West End home offers 4,800 square feet of living space, views and a convenient location. $10,600,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This two-bedroom, top-floor condo...
Aspen hopes to improve employer-sponsored housing program in 2023
Aspen City Council discussed the city’s employer-sponsored housing program during its Monday work session and supported making improvements in 2023. The city currently has 67 units within city limits that are part of its employee-housing program. The challenging housing market has impacted the city’s ability to recruit and retain employees, and staff reported a 17% average turnover rate in 2022. The employee housing program aligns with the city’s total compensation philosophy, which the council adopted in 2021, and is designed to benefit employees, Administrative Services Director Alissa Farrell said.
Basalt defends legal process used to approve downtown project
Basalt town government is defending its approval of a downtown project against a citizen’s lawsuit that claims it ran afoul of the town master plan. Ted Guy, a longtime midvalley resident, filed a lawsuit this fall challenging Basalt’s approval of 65 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery store at the old Clark’s Market building. Guy contended that town-planning efforts set an objective of 35,000 square feet of commercial space at the site and envisioned 25% less housing than proposed. In addition, the proposed “massive exposed parking garage” that is part of the project is inadequate to meet the needs of the apartments, let alone help solve downtown’s parking shortage.
Krabloonik awaits town’s response after filing complaint
The tension between Krabloonik Dog Sledding and the town of Snowmass Village continues as Krabloonik awaits a response to a complaint filed against the town over an eviction order. The complaint was filed in Pitkin County District Court on Dec. 2 by John Mallonee, Krabloonik’s attorney, and seeks a court...
Renewables in schools
I misinterpreted some statements when I wrote a letter a few weeks ago criticizing the Aspen School District for not switching any heating to renewable electricity as part of their sustainability projects. Apparently, they are installing some new electric boilers alongside existing gas boilers. The electric boilers can be dispatched when electricity is at its cheapest and cleanest, when Holy Cross Electric’s supply is dominated by wind and solar generation.
Education and the world beyond
Thank you to the entire Aspen community for supporting our public school system year after year. Our recent Aspen Education Foundation’s Flamingo raised significant funds to support every single student. Aspen Family Connections is vital program that AEF prioritizes. I want to highlight this group because its impact is tremendous. Headed by Katherine Sands, AFC supports hundreds of Aspen School District families every year, connecting them to services and resources of all kinds. A key component to children finding success in our schools is their ability to access the right support at the right time, in a way that’s individualized to their families. AFC works with all families, regardless of means, in confidence and without judgment. The AFC approach is preventive, focusing on ways that we can help kids and families be resilient, engaged and connected, ready for education and the world beyond.
Enthusiasm for Buddy Program
As the president of the board of directors for the Buddy Program, I want to take a minute to share my enthusiasm for all that 2023 has in store for our organization. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the locally created mentoring program AND the start of an expansion into the Glenwood Springs community. We’ve heard it from parents, youth serving organizations, educators and the community at-large that the need for mentoring in Glenwood exists. We also know mentoring works. It results in better social and emotional outcomes for local youth; it results in youth who are more engaged and who aspire to pursue education and careers with passion and excitement … who have a trusted adult with whom they can share those aspirations and dreams. Mentors are a critical piece of the community fabric.
‘It feels like a club team’: Skier-infused Demons outscore opponents 20-4 in first two games
It didn’t take long for the former rivals to endear themselves to their new teammates. Only five seconds, to be precise. That was the length of time for Aspen High School seniors Carson Miller and Ryder Rondeau to combine for a set play to score a goal in the first game of the season on Friday night. The Skiers were still in their customary red and black colors, but sported a new logo, one of a heated rival in years past: a black G carved out of a scheming red face, that of the Glenwood Springs High School Demons.
Discussion of Phillips Mobile Home Park set for Dec. 20
The planning for Pitkin County’s affordable housing initiative at Phillips Mobile Home Park — which was slowed for much of the last few years due to the pandemic — could take a big step forward following an upcoming work session of government officials and planners. Earlier this...
Aspen Junior Hockey turns 50
The first thing you see walking into Lewis Ice Arena is the banners. Lots of them. Event includes power contests, shootout competition. With the Aspen Recreation Center’s raised mezzanine over its ice sheet, the pieces of recognition, though in their appropriate place in the rafters of the rink, are virtually at eye level. All but one — commemorating Aspen High School’s 2007 hockey state championship, are a reminder of the illustrious history of Aspen Junior Hockey, denoting more than 30 state championships and dozens of league and district titles. With banners dating back to the 1990s covering three iterations of the AJH logo, it’s a lot of stimulation.
