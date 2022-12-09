Mount Vernon officials seek help spreading holiday cheer ahead of Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway

The City of Mount Vernon is asking for your help spreading holiday cheer to children in the community this year.

Officials are seeking donations of new and unwrapped toys for their upcoming Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway.

The giveaway will take place on Dec. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m. at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon.

Toys can be dropped off at the following locations from now until Dec. 21.

Roosevelt Sq. Professional Bldg.

11 West Prospect Avenue, 3rd Floor

Mt. Vernon recreation Dept. - City hall

One Roosevelt Square

Letterbox

46 Gramatan Avenue

Legall for Funerals

403 East 3rd Street

Buttafly

148 South 4th Avenue

New Roc City Movie Theater

33 Lecount Place, New Rochelle