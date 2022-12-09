Mount Vernon officials seek help spreading holiday cheer ahead of Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway
The City of Mount Vernon is asking for your help spreading holiday cheer to children in the community this year.
Officials are seeking donations of new and unwrapped toys for their upcoming Soul Santa Winter Wonderland Toy Giveaway.
The giveaway will take place on Dec. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m. at 30 Warren Place in Mount Vernon.
Toys can be dropped off at the following locations from now until Dec. 21.
Roosevelt Sq. Professional Bldg.
11 West Prospect Avenue, 3rd Floor
Mt. Vernon recreation Dept. - City hall
One Roosevelt Square
Letterbox
46 Gramatan Avenue
Legall for Funerals
403 East 3rd Street
Buttafly
148 South 4th Avenue
New Roc City Movie Theater
33 Lecount Place, New Rochelle
