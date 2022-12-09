ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFFC2_0jcvJSWu00

The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.

Police say the stabbing occurred Wednesday afternoon. A 20-year-old victim, identified as Justin Shaw from Brooklyn, died with stab wounds to the chest. Another 20-year-old, who hasn't been identified, suffered a stab wound to the leg.

Officers say the victims apparently had a dispute with a group of people in the area that later escalated.

Police confirmed the suspects were teens - one 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. All are facing charges that include gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Comments / 7

Brooklyn39
4d ago

Parents get control of these kids you letting us down as your fellow concerned adults that care. I hate seeing these kids in these positions stay on top of them everyday my wife and me do this everyday with our kids. They need this from us guidance is everything without that you leave them to stray.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Boyfriend arrested in fatal stabbing of Manhattan girl, 16: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The boyfriend of a 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Harlem was arrested late Monday in connection to the slaying, according to authorities. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was taken into custody around 9:05 p.m. and charged with murder in the death of Saniyah Lawrence, police said. Lawrence was found stabbed to the neck […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Boyfriend arrested in deadly stabbing of Harlem teen

NEW YORK -- The boyfriend of 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence is now under arrest in her stabbing death.Zyaire Crumbley, 18, was charged with murder late Monday night.Domestic violence activists say they are heartbroken by the case and working to support the victim's family. Stephanie McGraw, the CEO of a nonprofit called WARM, told CBS2's Tim McNicholas she went to the police station, introduced herself to Lawrence's mother, and helped comfort her through that devastating night."We help her through her grieving process and we are just there to support her," McGraw said.Police said Crumbley stabbed Lawrence in the neck Sunday at an apartment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Cabbie robbed at gunpoint in NYC

A taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint as he sat in his car in Queens early Monday, cops said.  The cabbie was counting his money at Seneca Avenue near Palmetto Street in Ridgewood around 4:40 a.m. when a man walked up to his window, pointed a gun at him and robbed him of $150, police said.  The suspect then took off in his own ride, a green Ford Explorer, cops said.  No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

125K+
Followers
42K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy