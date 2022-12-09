Police arrest 3 teens linked to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn man

The NYPD has arrested three people in connection to a Queens stabbing that left one man dead and another recovering at a hospital.

Police say the stabbing occurred Wednesday afternoon. A 20-year-old victim, identified as Justin Shaw from Brooklyn, died with stab wounds to the chest. Another 20-year-old, who hasn't been identified, suffered a stab wound to the leg.

Officers say the victims apparently had a dispute with a group of people in the area that later escalated.

Police confirmed the suspects were teens - one 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. All are facing charges that include gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.