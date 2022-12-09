ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says

 4 days ago
ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.

Due to its strategic role for Italy, the plant is subject to the so-called golden power regulation, the ministry added in a statement.

Reuters

Reuters

