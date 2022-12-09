ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

52-Year-Old Killed And 4 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Grayson County (Grayson County, TX)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Grayson County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on US-377, two miles south of Tioga.

According to the investigators, an SUV and three unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.

28-year-old Erik Rodriguez was identified as the driver of the unknown vehicle, made a left turn, and was rear-ended by the SUV.

According to the reports, Rodriguez’s car was pushed into oncoming traffic and was struck by two other cars.

52-year-old Bernabe Rodriguez was identified as the passenger in Erik's car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers suffered significant injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 9, 2022

Source: KXII

Primate
4d ago

Texans are one of the nicest courteous people I've ever met unless are on the highways in their Trucks... Then makes me wonder how they ever got a drivers license?

Nationwide Report

