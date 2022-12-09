Denver's best Christmas and holiday pop-up bars are back

The pop-up holiday bar is back and kitschy-er than ever.

Why it matters: If you want to go all-in on Christmas and winter festivities, these places are a must-visit this time of year.

Miracle : The masters of tacky holiday are back with four locations in the Denver area. Reservations are necessary.

The Webb Gallery Bar at Union Station is a party, with lights hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Instagramable displays.

The Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village is serving cocktails with fun names, including the "Christmapolitan," "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex"

The Eddy Taproom and Hotel in Golden is serving holiday fun in themed glasses and mugs and you can take a Santa pants mug with you to keep the fun going at home.

The Arvada Tavern on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard is offering a Sippin' Santa party with drinks and special glassware.

Adrift Tiki Bar : This South Broadway bar is always lively, and in the winter transforms into the Snow Drift with holiday decor and a special drink menu.

Sleigh Bar : Located at McGregor Square's Milepost Zero, the holiday spirit is everywhere with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed events like "Home Alone" bingo, and winter-themed cocktails including "Naughty or Spice" mulled wine.

Tinseltown : Bring your camera for this one. Taking over Zeppelin Station , the "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed exhibit provides quite a backdrop for fun and revelry with tinsel, hanging trees and "just about every festive goodie ever," organizers say. Tickets start at $13.

