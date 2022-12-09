Denver's best Christmas and holiday pop-up bars are back
The pop-up holiday bar is back and kitschy-er than ever.
Why it matters: If you want to go all-in on Christmas and winter festivities, these places are a must-visit this time of year.
Miracle : The masters of tacky holiday are back with four locations in the Denver area. Reservations are necessary.
- The Webb Gallery Bar at Union Station is a party, with lights hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Instagramable displays.
- The Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village is serving cocktails with fun names, including the "Christmapolitan," "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex"
- The Eddy Taproom and Hotel in Golden is serving holiday fun in themed glasses and mugs and you can take a Santa pants mug with you to keep the fun going at home.
- The Arvada Tavern on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard is offering a Sippin' Santa party with drinks and special glassware.
Adrift Tiki Bar : This South Broadway bar is always lively, and in the winter transforms into the Snow Drift with holiday decor and a special drink menu.
Sleigh Bar : Located at McGregor Square's Milepost Zero, the holiday spirit is everywhere with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed events like "Home Alone" bingo, and winter-themed cocktails including "Naughty or Spice" mulled wine.
Tinseltown : Bring your camera for this one. Taking over Zeppelin Station , the "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed exhibit provides quite a backdrop for fun and revelry with tinsel, hanging trees and "just about every festive goodie ever," organizers say. Tickets start at $13.
