Denver's best Christmas and holiday pop-up bars are back

By John Frank
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

The pop-up holiday bar is back and kitschy-er than ever.

Why it matters: If you want to go all-in on Christmas and winter festivities, these places are a must-visit this time of year.

Miracle : The masters of tacky holiday are back with four locations in the Denver area. Reservations are necessary.

  • The Webb Gallery Bar at Union Station is a party, with lights hanging from the ceiling and plenty of Instagramable displays.
  • The Rouge Wine Bar in Greenwood Village is serving cocktails with fun names, including the "Christmapolitan," "Elfing Around" and "Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex"
  • The Eddy Taproom and Hotel in Golden is serving holiday fun in themed glasses and mugs and you can take a Santa pants mug with you to keep the fun going at home.
  • The Arvada Tavern on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard is offering a Sippin' Santa party with drinks and special glassware.

Adrift Tiki Bar : This South Broadway bar is always lively, and in the winter transforms into the Snow Drift with holiday decor and a special drink menu.

Sleigh Bar : Located at McGregor Square's Milepost Zero, the holiday spirit is everywhere with floor-to-ceiling decorations, themed events like "Home Alone" bingo, and winter-themed cocktails including "Naughty or Spice" mulled wine.

Tinseltown : Bring your camera for this one. Taking over Zeppelin Station , the "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed exhibit provides quite a backdrop for fun and revelry with tinsel, hanging trees and "just about every festive goodie ever," organizers say. Tickets start at $13.

Want more? Check out this list from our friends at 5280.

Axios Denver

