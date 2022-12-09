ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

This house is the most expensive listing on Boulder's market

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 6 days ago

As Boulder brings in more companies in the technology, aerospace and venture capital industries, demand for luxury real estate in the area is rising.

Driving the news: The most expensive listing in the city recently hit the market for a cool $13 million.

  • The listing narrowly beat out Boulder's one-of-a-kind " Glass House ," which is offering crystal-clear views of the Rocky Mountains for $12,995,000.

1489 Sunset Blvd. — $13,000,000

Why we love it: Talk about the ultimate party pad. This stunner — just blocks from Pearl Street — has been completely renovated and sits on 1.13 acres with mountain views.

  • Neighborhood: Whittier
  • Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 7,307 square feet
  • Listed by: Marybeth Emerson at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
  • Features: Home automation system, floor-to-ceiling automated and retractable glass doors, custom kitchen cabinets, expansive heated patio with pergola, custom copper hot tub and cold plunge, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, underground bunker, two-car garage.

Of note: This may be the most expensive mansion on the market in Boulder, but it still doesn't top Denver — where a Cherry Hills Village residence is going for more than $28 million, making it the priciest property to ever be listed in the metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlHaH_0jcvJ7K800 Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Forino and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgBp5_0jcvJ7K800
Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Forino and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGb36_0jcvJ7K800 Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Forino and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW4TF_0jcvJ7K800
Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Forino and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ay15w_0jcvJ7K800 Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IfHa_0jcvJ7K800
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBnyu_0jcvJ7K800 Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHhNg_0jcvJ7K800
Photo: Jess Blackwell Photography, courtesy of East West Partners

