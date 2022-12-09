This house is the most expensive listing on Boulder's market

As Boulder brings in more companies in the technology, aerospace and venture capital industries, demand for luxury real estate in the area is rising.

Driving the news: The most expensive listing in the city recently hit the market for a cool $13 million.

The listing narrowly beat out Boulder's one-of-a-kind " Glass House ," which is offering crystal-clear views of the Rocky Mountains for $12,995,000.

Why we love it: Talk about the ultimate party pad. This stunner — just blocks from Pearl Street — has been completely renovated and sits on 1.13 acres with mountain views.

Neighborhood: Whittier

Whittier Specs: 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 7,307 square feet

Listed by: Marybeth Emerson at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate

Marybeth Emerson at Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate Features: Home automation system, floor-to-ceiling automated and retractable glass doors, custom kitchen cabinets, expansive heated patio with pergola, custom copper hot tub and cold plunge, outdoor kitchen and fire pit, underground bunker, two-car garage.

Of note: This may be the most expensive mansion on the market in Boulder, but it still doesn't top Denver — where a Cherry Hills Village residence is going for more than $28 million, making it the priciest property to ever be listed in the metro area.

