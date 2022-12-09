ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What we know about the sudden uptick in migrants arriving in Denver

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

The migrants who arrived in Denver this week were not sent by a government agency, but instead they coordinated across social media, city officials said Thursday.

Driving the news: At least 90 migrants arrived by bus Monday, leaving the city scrambling to find accommodations and prompting the activation of the emergency operations center.

  • Another 40 to 50 migrants arrived last weekend.

Details: Based on what city officials have heard from migrants, many communicated and organized on Facebook to travel to Denver.

  • The migrants are largely from Central and South America, including Venezuela .
  • On Tuesday, the city opened a recreational center as an emergency shelter to accommodate 120 people.

What they're saying: Evan Dreyer, Mayor Michael Hancock's deputy chief of staff, said Thursday he was unsure why they chose Denver.

  • Other migrants have gone to mountain communities, according to emergency management office spokesperson Mikayla Ortega.
  • Among the migrants were three to four children, per Mimi Scheuermann, chief operating officer at Denver Human Services

By the numbers : All told, at least 300 migrants have arrived in Denver over the past two months, Dreyer said.

  • The city expects that number to grow, though it's unclear by how many.

Context: Governors in states such as Texas or Florida have sent migrants to liberal cities like Denver, but there's "no evidence of that" in this case, Dreyer said Thursday.

  • The migrants were expected , and Dreyer said the city had seen "a slow, steady" number of arrivals — between 20 to 30 a day — over the past few months.

The intrigue: Denver officials are perplexed by the sudden jump in migrant arrivals.

  • In addition, their immigration status is unclear and it's unknown how long they intend to stay.

Zoom in: Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs director Atim Otii said the Denver Immigrant Legal Services Fund will help people seeking to permanently relocate in Denver.

  • Dreyer said the city is putting a call out to faith-based and nonprofit organizations for help.
  • The city is also asking people who are interested in making donations to visit its website , which has links to several nonprofits helping the city.

