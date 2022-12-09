Read full article on original website
JUUL settles, Toll Brothers results, Stitch Fix loss and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know
The e-cigarette industry will be watching reaction to JUUL settling thousands of lawsuits, along with reaction to Toll Brothers earnings.
New IRS rule on Venmo, Cash App payments threatens to sweep up millions of Americans
Taxpayers need to prepare to report transactions exceeding $600 that are received through Venmo, PayPal and other cash apps to the IRS starting in 2023.
Where did the money go in FTX crypto collapse?
The collapse of crypto firm FTX and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest has left many wondering where the money went.
Buy Costco's Earnings Dip? Here's the Trade.
Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report are up at last check, in what is proving to be a mixed session for stocks. At one point, Costco stock was down about 2.25%, but it’s now trying to push higher as it rallies off the November low. The...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Salesforce, Five Below, Okta, Costco and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the cloud-based software company slid more than 8.3% after the firm announced the sudden departure of co-CEO Bret Taylor. The Dow component dragged down the 30-stock average during Thursday's sell-off. Salesforce did report earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, however.
Earnings Previews: Chewy, Costco, Li Auto, Lululemon
Here is a look at what analysts expect to hear when these four firms report earnings results late Thursday or early Friday.
CNBC
Lululemon shares fall after company offers weak holiday quarter guidance
Lululemon's third quarter profit and sales topped Wall Street's expectations. However, the company offered softer-than-expected guidance for the holiday quarter. CEO Calvin McDonald acknowledged a "challenging" environment for sales. Shares of the company fell more than 7% after hours. Here's what the company reported for the three-month period compared with...
IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families
Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Inflation in 2022: A Look at How Prices Changed Throughout the Year
The last two consumer price index (CPI) reports gave cash-strapped consumers a reason to be optimistic. There is now solid evidence that inflation is finally on the wane -- but 2022 will be the...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
As home prices decline, Southern Californians who bought at the peak are nervous
Southern California home prices are falling, eroding equity homeowners could spend on renovations or emergencies. People who bought at the peak are particularly nervous.
Army helicopter contract award, stealth bomber reveal highlight big month for defense sector
The U.S. Army announced that the Bell V-280 Valor tiltrotor won the contract for its long-range assault helicopter program, while the Air Force unveiled its B-21 stealth.
Senators slam Sam Bankman-Fried for refusing to testify before banking panel on FTX collapse
Senators Sherrod Brown and Pat Toomey said ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried declined to testify at a committee hearing in "an unprecedented abdication of accountability."
JetBlue warns December travel demand falls below expectations
JetBlue Airways announced in a filing Tuesday that its revenue is expected to take a hit in the fourth quarter after demand during December 'materialized below expectations.'
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
"Overrun" author and national security expert Todd Bensman warns that Title 42's end will "permanently" impact Americans' wallets and the education, health care and crime sectors.
Federal prosecutors charge FTX founder Bankman-Fried with 8 counts of conspiracy, fraud
Former FTX CEO and co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried has been charged with eight counts of conspiracy and fraud in federal court in New York, according to an indictment.
Stuart Varney: You can’t ignore Elon Musk as 'Twitter Files' continue to make headlines
FOX Business’ Stuart Varney discusses Elon Musk making headlines as his release of the “Twitter Files” and new additions to the social media platform gain traction among the masses.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
