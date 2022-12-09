FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon

More rain is in the forecast Friday for what could turn out to be a pretty soggy afternoon.

Spotty showers are falling near Lake Lanier on Friday morning and will become more numerous after lunchtime, and there is a possibility of an embedded thunderstorm, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez. That won’t be the last chance of rain headed into the weekend.

“It is going to be a little bit of a roller coaster ride as we go through the next couple of days,” Lopez said. “Today we have a good chance for showers, especially by the afternoon. That rain chance jumps up to 60%.”

Yet another weather system will move in Saturday, resulting in more showers Sunday, she said. After several days in the 70s, temperatures will eventually return to more seasonable levels. They remain elevated Friday with a projected high of 66 degrees for Atlanta.

It will be cooler to the north, Lopez said, and areas near LaGrange will stay in the 70s Friday.

“As we get into the second half of the day, were going to see a good chance for that rain, maybe even a few embedded thunderstorms,” she said. “Nothing severe. The rain showers will be with us headed into this evening, but they will really start to taper off as we go closer toward 10 to 11 p.m. tonight.”

Showers are just 10% likely Saturday for what should be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s. On Sunday, the rain chance jumps right back up to 60%, according to Lopez. Showers will fire up in the morning and stick around through much of the day, she said.

It won’t be a total washout, Lopez said, as she is expecting dry periods at times.

