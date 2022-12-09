Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations

As Gwinnettians gear up for the holidays with bottled beverages and other glass containers, remember the county now offers glass recycling in Sugar Hill as well as Norcross and Peachtree Corners.

The county partnered with Waste Management earlier this fall to expand glass recycling to E.E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill. Other locations operate at OneStop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park in Peachtree Corners.

“The expansion of the glass recycling program speaks to its success and our priority to cultivate a safe, livable and healthy community for our residents,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden in a news release.

At Robinson Park, the drop-off container is clearly marked and accessible from sunrise until 11 p.m. unless posted otherwise, according to thecounty.

Glass containers should be clean and empty. They can be clear or colored. Acceptable items include bottles and jars for food and beverages. Frequently asked questions can be found at GCSolidWaste.com and the Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful webpage .

The county will take the glass to Strategic Materials Inc., a larger recycling company with locations in Atlanta and College Park.

The glass recycling program has diverted more than 100 tons of glass from landfills, according to the county.

