ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County now offers glass recycling in three locations

By Alia Malik - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gV5O_0jcvIv2U00

As Gwinnettians gear up for the holidays with bottled beverages and other glass containers, remember the county now offers glass recycling in Sugar Hill as well as Norcross and Peachtree Corners.

The county partnered with Waste Management earlier this fall to expand glass recycling to E.E. Robinson Park, 885 Level Creek Road in Sugar Hill. Other locations operate at OneStop Norcross and Pinckneyville Park in Peachtree Corners.

“The expansion of the glass recycling program speaks to its success and our priority to cultivate a safe, livable and healthy community for our residents,” said District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden in a news release.

Glass recycling available in Suwanee

At Robinson Park, the drop-off container is clearly marked and accessible from sunrise until 11 p.m. unless posted otherwise, according to thecounty.

Glass containers should be clean and empty. They can be clear or colored. Acceptable items include bottles and jars for food and beverages. Frequently asked questions can be found at GCSolidWaste.com and the Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful webpage .

More stories about Gwinnett County

The county will take the glass to Strategic Materials Inc., a larger recycling company with locations in Atlanta and College Park.

The glass recycling program has diverted more than 100 tons of glass from landfills, according to the county.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Citizen Online

Peachtree City, Fayetteville both on downslope to decline

There are a variety of things that can drive a community into decline. Combine enough of the negatives and a once respected and livable location can crumble. We have seen it many times in metro Atlanta. I am always puzzled by the people who flee areas in serious decline, move...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
Eater

Atlanta’s First Zero-Proof Bottle Shop Opens

The Zero Co. opened over the weekend in Poncey-Highland, becoming Atlanta’s first bottle shop dedicated to selling non-alcoholic wines, beers, and spirits. Located next door to Highland Row Antiques on North Highland Avenue, the Zero Co. is a collaboration between natural wine and small batch liquor shop Elemental Spirits Co. and non-alcoholic distributor the Zero Proof. The shop carries over 300 non-alcoholic spirits, wines, beer, and canned beverages and will eventually offer tastings and other drink events, including zero-proof pop-up bars.
ATLANTA, GA
Kristen Walters

Major grocery store chain opening new location in Georgia next month

Having a new grocery store open in town can provide many benefits to the local community. Not only will the store offer residents a greater variety of fresh produce, pantry items, and other food staples, but it will also create new jobs in the area and help stimulate the local economy. That's why we're excited to let you know that a major grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next month.
COVINGTON, GA
11Alive

Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Victor Roberts, an official in Georgia's Department of Juvenile Justice, was found dead a little more than a week after he was reported missing. Cobb County Police reported last week that the 59-year-old was last seen by his wife in Marietta before he left for work last Monday. He never arrived at the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he worked as a deputy commissioner in the Division of Community Services.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
51K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy