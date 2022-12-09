Read full article on original website
Green Tree Pediatrics Pledges $5,000 to Mobile CDL
Virginia Krueger for the information in this story.) The staff and board at Chelsea District Library (CDL) extend their gratitude to Green Tree Pediatrics for its generous pledge to support early literacy efforts with Mobile CDL. The library outreach vehicle is in production and will hit the roads early next...
Jan. 9 Winter Session Begins at WCC
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Fran LeFort for the information in this story.) Winter classes at Washtenaw Community College will begin Jan. 9, with flexible scheduling options and more than 135 programs to prepare students for rewarding careers that meet local workforce needs or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree.
Dec. 12: What’s on the Chelsea Board of Education Agenda
The Chelsea Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 12 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Washington Street Education Center. US: +13126266799,,82907129682# or +16513728299,,82907129682#. Or Telephone:. Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):. US: +1 312 626 6799 or...
Chelsea State Bank Donates $1,350 to Ele’s Place Ann Arbor
Chelsea State Bank recently donated $1,350 to Ele’s Place Ann Arbor as a show of their continued support of healing grieving children and teens. More than 10 years ago, Chelsea State Bank employees kicked off its Blue Jeans for Charity fund to raise money for local charities. Employees donate $3 per person each week, which allows them to wear jeans to work on Fridays. Chelsea State Bank then matched the employee donations for the selected non-profit donation.
Chelsea Human Rights Commission Holds Discussion About MLK Day Activities
Because the Chelsea Human Rights Commission did not have enough members present for a quorum at its Dec. 7 meeting, HRC President Susan Morrel-Samuels suggested that the commission instead hold a work session for discussion purposes only. Plans for the two weeks surrounding MLK Day, which is Jan. 16, 2023,...
Chelsea’s Emily Strzyzewski Inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Alyssa Papa for the information in this story.) Emily Strzyzewski of Chelsea, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Strzyzewski was initiated at Eastern Michigan University. Strzyzewski is among...
Publisher’s Message: Aidan Makes His Dog Show Debut
Aidan made his conformation dog show debut in Lansing last Saturday. And I’ll say at the onset, he has nowhere to go but up when it comes to the results. Yes, he’s just 4.5 months old, but the American Kennel Club instituted this relatively new competition called BPUP, for baby puppies that are 4-6 months of age. So, I thought it would be fun to enter him for the experience.
Beach Middle School 7 Blue Basketball Logs 2 More Wins
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi for the information in this story.) Two games and two more wins for Beach Middle School 7 Blue Basketball. Chelsea beat an undefeated Ypsilanti team 30-23 Jax Ichesco and Brayden Ash led the scoring, John Orlandi cleaned up the boards and Landon Owen and Chase McKissack gave quality performances.
Recent Obituary: Pamela Lucett Williams
Of Chelsea, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home from cancer on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born November 5, 1952, in Huntington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ira Finley and Mary Ruth (Perdue) Graham. Pam had a love of sewing, quilting, and nature. She loved...
