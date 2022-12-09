ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old

NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen arrested in stabbing death of girl in Harlem

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest on murder charges after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside an apartment in Harlem. The NYPD said Zyaire Crumbley, 18, of Manhattan is under arrest. According to authorities, police received a 911 call Sunday at 5:40 p.m. about a female...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home

A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

4 people shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that wounded four people on Monday. The shooting happened on East 141st Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 12:40 p.m., police said. New York City police said three victims are male and one is female. One...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

14-year-old groped on NYC bus

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating another groping incident of a young girl in New York City. In this latest incident, a 14-year-old girl was groped while riding the BX11 bus near Shakespeare Avenue and Edward L. Grant Highway on Monday. Detectives with the the city’s 44th Precinct are investigating after the unknown male put his hand on the girl and grabbed her by the upper thigh. The post 14-year-old groped on NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops

A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday.  Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said.  Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said.  Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said.  Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said.  He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect

MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD warehouse fire

A fire burned at an NYPD warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse stores cars, e-bikes and motor scooters as well as DNA evidence from crime scenes. The fire was expected to last for several days, the FDNY said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy