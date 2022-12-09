Read full article on original website
Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old
NEW YORK, NY – Dariel Herrera and Zandrae Ennis have been indicted and arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges, respectively, in the shooting death of a 19-year-old Springfield Gardens man. An indictment charging Herrera, 30, of Hale Avenue in Brooklyn, with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of weapons in the second degree, and assault in the second degree was returned yesterday. Herrera was ordered to appear in court on February 3. Herera faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted. On Thursday, Ennis, 22, of 205th Street, St. Albans, Queens, The post Two charged after board daylight shooting in Queens that killed 19-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Teen arrested in stabbing death of girl in Harlem
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest on murder charges after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside an apartment in Harlem. The NYPD said Zyaire Crumbley, 18, of Manhattan is under arrest. According to authorities, police received a 911 call Sunday at 5:40 p.m. about a female...
Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home
A man was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend inside their Brooklyn home on a tree-lined street Tuesday morning, cops said. Rubu Zhao, 52, was arrested and charged with murder after a verbal dispute became violent around 8 a.m., the NYPD said. The 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found by officers at the Sunset Park home with a stab wound to her neck and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said there was no previous history of violence between the suspect and victim. One neighbor told The Post he was shocked by the killing and never witnessed previous fighting between the couple who lived in the downstairs apartment. The pair usually went to the casino together, upstairs neighbor Jack Chen said. “I’m very surprised. I never heard any fighting,” Chen, 45, said. “I just know she has no job and goes to the casino all the time.” “The police said he cut her,” Chen added. Zhao was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said. The woman’s death is the fourth homicide in the NYPD’s 72nd Precinct so far this year, compared to two in the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s data shows.
NYC gang member sentenced up to 21 years for killing innocent teen: DA
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A New York City gang member has been sentenced to up to 21 years in prison for killing an innocent teen while on the hunt for rival gang members in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office. Zidon Clarke, 23, of Brooklyn, was sentenced Tuesday to a determinate term of […]
Caught on video: Suspect in attempted rape of 19-year-old in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the man they say tried to rape a 19-year-old in Brooklyn. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 28. According to police, the victim was walking on Lafayette Avenue when the suspect walked up to her and tried to force her to the ground and rape her. The victim was able to get away, and the suspect took off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
2 men indicted in death of 19-year-old man during Queens shootout
Two men were indicted Tuesday on murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Queens man this past summer, authorities said.
Brooklyn man sentenced to 21 years for fatally shooting 15-year-old in head
A 23-year-old Brooklyn man was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Tuesday for fatally shooting a 15-year-old boy in 2017, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.
NYPD: 2 men nabbed with gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested two suspects in Stapleton after a gun was allegedly used to threaten a man and woman. Lawrence Browning, 42, and Aaron Espinosa, 36, were taken into custody around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday after a gun allegedly was found inside their home on Jackson Street, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and public records.
fox5ny.com
4 people shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that wounded four people on Monday. The shooting happened on East 141st Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 12:40 p.m., police said. New York City police said three victims are male and one is female. One...
Man slashed across nose with box cutter on Manhattan subway: NYPD
FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — A box cutter-wielding assailant slashed a man across the nose aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan early Monday, police said. The victim, 64, was aboard a northbound No. 4 train at the Bowling Green station around 1:20 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according […]
14-year-old groped on NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating another groping incident of a young girl in New York City. In this latest incident, a 14-year-old girl was groped while riding the BX11 bus near Shakespeare Avenue and Edward L. Grant Highway on Monday. Detectives with the the city’s 44th Precinct are investigating after the unknown male put his hand on the girl and grabbed her by the upper thigh. The post 14-year-old groped on NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police ID man shot in the head overnight in the Bronx; suspect at large
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday morning on the Grand Concourse, police say.
NJ.com
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
NYC man, 60, beaten to death after he’s accused of stealing: cops
A Brooklyn man was beaten to death by a guy who accused him of stealing, cops said Monday. Arthur Fleschner, 60, was gravely wounded when Danny Quiles, 52, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground on Hegeman Avenue near Chester Street in Brownsville around 9:15 a.m. Dec. 4, authorities said. Quiles attacked Fleschner because he believed the older man – who he knew from their affordable-housing building about two blocks away – had taken his “personal property,” cops said. Fleschner was discovered lying on the sidewalk with head trauma and was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead four days later, police said. Quiles was arrested the next day and charged with manslaughter, cops said. He was ordered held on $300,000 bail, with his next court date scheduled for Thursday. The building where the two men lived on Hegeman Avenue near Amboy Street provides permanent, affordable housing for single adults, according to its website.
New Photos of Subway Slasher Suspect
MANHATTAN - Police released new images of a man wanted in connection with the senseless subway slashing of an elderly man on the Number 6 train. Police initially released a photo which showed that the suspect wore a long dark coat with a brown fur hood. The new photo shows the suspect had underneath the coat a thin multi-colored hoodie jacket.
fox5ny.com
NYPD warehouse fire
A fire burned at an NYPD warehouse in Red Hook, Brooklyn. The Erie Basin Auto Pound warehouse stores cars, e-bikes and motor scooters as well as DNA evidence from crime scenes. The fire was expected to last for several days, the FDNY said.
bkreader.com
‘Run Jews, Get Out of Here!’: Assailants with Tasers Chase Jews in Flatbush
A group of Jewish boys was chased by attackers firing a taser gun and shouting “Run Jews! Get out of here!” in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn, the local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported on Sunday. […] Click here to view original web page at www.jpost.com.
NBC New York
DA: NYC Man Accused of Killing 3; Grandma, Aunt With Special Needs Among Victims
A 22-year-old Queens man was arraigned on murder charges in connection to the fatal stabbings of his grandmother and two aunts that took place last month, the local district attorney said Monday. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the eight-count indictment against Jabari Burrell who is charged with three counts...
NBC New York
NYC Man Dies Days After Being Found Brutally Beaten on Street, Suspect Arrested: Cops
A Brooklyn man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the brutal deadly beating of 60-year-old man who passed away days after being found with head trauma on a sidewalk, police said. On Dec. 4, police received a report of a man needed medical assistance on Hegeman Avenue, the...
Police: Brooklyn man accused of breaking into, stealing car in Westbury
Detectives say Elijah Augustin, 28, drove away in the stolen 2009 white Toyota Matrix on Lennox Avenue.
