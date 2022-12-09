Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
seehafernews.com
Marinette Police Clear Man In Deadly Shooting
A Marinette man won’t face any charges for a deadly shooting at his apartment last month. Police and prosecutors on Saturday said the December 1st shooting which left Edwina Anderson dead was justified. Police say they found Anderson wounded in the apartment complex hallway. She was carrying a bloody...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Teen Involved in an Automobile Accident Last Week
A 16-year-old Manitowoc teen is free on a $2000 recognizance bond on drug charges following a two-vehicle accident last Friday morning. Court records show that Aviyn R. Walters is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver and Felony Bail Jumping and is being charged as an adult. Police...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man on Numerous Bail Jumping Charges
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 51- year-old Manitowoc man facing numerous Bail Jumping charges,. Brian Bell is charged with 13 bail jumping charges in all, 12 of which are felonies. Police took Bell into custody for a third time in two weeks last Friday evening, hours after...
seehafernews.com
Man Taken Into Custody on Federal Drug Charges In Manitowoc County
A 26-year-old Green Bay man is facing several federal drug charges related to a recent Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit investigation. The United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin has filed a 5- count federal indictment against Zandrell Besaw , which includes multiple felony drug related charges. The U.S....
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner faces more bail jumping charges
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two more bail jumping charges were filed Tuesday against former campground owner Ann Retzlaff – this time for allegedly leaving the state without permission. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest...
WBAY Green Bay
Father and son charged in murder-for-hire plot against heir to family estate
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Green Lake County men have been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against the heir to a family estate. Joseph Anthony Hoppa, 62, and Jason P. Hoppa, 38, are charged each with a count of Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Joseph is...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department: K9’s Extremely Helpful in the Battle Against Drugs
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is touting the importance of K9 Officers in the battle against drugs. While on WOMT’s BE My Guest Program yesterday, Major Todd Cummings with the Sheriff’s Department explained that K9 officers are vital to their success in finding narcotics, “Not only on traffic stops, but on search warrants that we assist with.”
Marinette Police: No charges will be filed in shooting death of woman
A man won't face charges in the shooting death of a woman in a Marinette apartment that happened earlier this month.
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - December 11, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, December 11, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county high speed chase
An 18 year old Brandon man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly before 8:30pm Sunday night when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway C near Forest Avenue Road. The chase ended five and a half miles later when the suspect vehicle pulled over on Townhall Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
WBAY Green Bay
Third person convicted of voter fraud in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A third person has been convicted of election fraud in Fond du Lac County. Defendant Sam Wells was sentenced to a fine of $300 and court costs. District Attorney Eric Toney says Wells illegally registered his residential address as a P.O. Box and...
wapl.com
1 badly hurt in Waupaca County crash
TOWN OF CALEDONIA, Wis. — One person sustains life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Waupaca County. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call Friday at 9:31 p.m. about a crash at Highway 45 near County Highway W. An investigation determined the vehicle went out of control in...
radioplusinfo.com
12-12-22 fdl county drug bust
A northern Wisconsin man is in custody on drug charges following another traffic stop on Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County. Shortly before 6pm Friday a sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle quickly exit the Interstate at South Hickory Street and pull into the Kwik Trip parking lot in what appeared to be an attempt to avoid being located. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for multiple moving and equipment violations. A search of the vehicle recovered marijuana, a loaded handgun, edible THC candy and a backpack containing $70,000 cash. The suspect, a 23 year old Langlade County man, was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Additionally, the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to elude an officer in Portage County and thus was arrested for felony bail jumping. The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is continuing the investigation.
nbc15.com
Manitowoc father suggested brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s killings
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020. A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in High-Speed Chase Case
A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced for her role in a high-speed chase that injured a K-9 Deputy. 31-year-old Jessica Nicole Loney was found guilty due to no-contest pleas of charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Striking a Police Animal, Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony Bail Jumping, and has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by four and a half years on extended supervision.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Fire Displaces Three Residents, One Injured
Three Green Bay residents are without a home today following a fire on University Avenue. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the residence in the 1100 block at around 11:30 last night and was able to extinguish the blaze in around 20 minutes. One civilian was injured...
Fox11online.com
Four sentenced in Manitowoc meth bust
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Four people have been sentenced in connection with the June bust of a meth manufacturing site in Manitowoc. Sarah Gunn was convicted Wednesday of purchasing pseudoephedrine for another to produce methamphetamine. She was sentenced to probation for two years. Nicholas Bevan was sentenced to 14 months...
WBAY Green Bay
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon. The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.
Comments / 0