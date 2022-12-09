ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Olson
4d ago

In an age that statues are torn down and schools are being renamed how is oakland going to endorse a rapper that spread hate and violence against women?

The Glitch
4d ago

I once met a tender, she did it for free On the Foothill bus number forty-three. All the way on the back she was workin' me. Had my big beatbox and I was jammin' the beat. too short!

thesource.com

Too $hort Honored With ‘Too $hort Day’ in Oakland at Street Naming Ceremony

Too $hort received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend designating Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day,” and a street was renamed in his honor. The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was formally renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway, all of whom spoke on stage to express their congratulations. Too $hort Way is just outside Fremont High School, $hort’s alma mater, and where he walked to school for years.
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Too $hort Way. That’s the new name of a stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. It was renamed Saturday during a ceremony honoring Bay Area rapper Too $hort and the work he’s done over the years to help the community. Just outside Fremont High School in East Oakland where Bay […]
OAKLAND, CA
Stereogum

Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland

Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!

Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show

Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle.   SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
