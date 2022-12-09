Read full article on original website
Michael Olson
4d ago
In an age that statues are torn down and schools are being renamed how is oakland going to endorse a rapper that spread hate and violence against women?
Reply(1)
4
The Glitch
4d ago
I once met a tender, she did it for free On the Foothill bus number forty-three. All the way on the back she was workin' me. Had my big beatbox and I was jammin' the beat. too short!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed income in San FranciscoR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland
"Thank you, Oakland," the hip-hop artist wrote.
thesource.com
Too $hort Honored With ‘Too $hort Day’ in Oakland at Street Naming Ceremony
Too $hort received a proclamation from Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf over the weekend designating Dec. 10, 2022, as “Too $hort Day,” and a street was renamed in his honor. The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland was formally renamed “Too $hort Way” in a ceremony attended by Ice Cube, Mistah F.A.B., and Sway Calloway, all of whom spoke on stage to express their congratulations. Too $hort Way is just outside Fremont High School, $hort’s alma mater, and where he walked to school for years.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Oakland street named after Bay Area rap icon Too $hort
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Too $hort Way. That’s the new name of a stretch of Foothill Boulevard in East Oakland. It was renamed Saturday during a ceremony honoring Bay Area rapper Too $hort and the work he’s done over the years to help the community. Just outside Fremont High School in East Oakland where Bay […]
Stereogum
Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland
Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on San Francisco bus
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Sunday Read 12-11-22 Happy Sunday!
Hope the rain hasn't gotten you down. I come bearing a bit of self-congratulatory news... Our little ol' website won a major award courtesy of the San Francisco Press Club. [If available, fire your confetti cannons now, just don't shoot your eye out.] Actually, SFGATE took home 19(!) awards, including the big one: first place for 'Overall Excellence' in the 'Newspapers-Daily' section, which is quite a feat for a publication that exclusively exists online.
Bay Area Eggo waffles facility fined $85,000 over toxic gas leak
"When companies fail to immediately report a release, they face serious consequences."
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
Lion Dance Cafe named among best dishes of 2022 by New York Times
Lion Dance Cafe is known for approachable vegan and vegetarian dishes.
The Daily 12-12-22 Elon Musk stunned after mass booing at Chappelle SF show
Dave Chappelle prides himself on meeting controversy head on, but even he seemed taken aback at the crowd’s reaction when he introduced Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk to the Chase Center stage on Sunday night. An avalanche of boos greeted Musk as he sauntered up to the stage. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” said Chappelle. SFGATE's Gabe Lehman was in attendance when the controversial comic introduced the controversial billionaire. Here's what happened. • Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
Hallmark made a movie set at a San Francisco newspaper, and we had to watch
There are plenty of silly errors, but the city sure looks pretty on TV.
2 separate Monday shootings in San Francisco, police say
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two early-morning shootings Monday, according to a SFPD tweet. One of the shooting victims was also stabbed, and another person was stabbed as part of the same incident. SFPD responded to the first incident at about 1:45 a.m. on Hyde Street and Fulton Street […]
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 14