WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
ETOnline.com
32 Holiday Gifts for Pet Parents and Their Furry Friends from Cat Backpacks to Dog-Approved Leashes
While humans can be notoriously difficult to shop for during the holidays, their pets are far from it. Cat and dog owners love nothing more than spoiling their four-legged children, so getting them a gift for their pet is often the best way to put a smile on their faces. If you've been struggling to come up with thoughtful gifts for the pet mom or dad in your life, worry no more: our list of gifts for pet parents has got you covered.
Homeless man knocks on woman’s door for food, says “None of your neighbors would help me.”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I would imagine that in some point in your life you have come across someone who is panhandling for money, whether it be with a sign on the edge of a highway, or while busking in the Subway, or loitering outside of stores and restaurants.
A single sheepdog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia- The dog wandered back home after two days in the cold
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Capybara Is the Best Nanny to Golden Retriever Puppies
Capybaras are such cool animals. These gentle rodents can grow up to 180 pounds and they are extremely affectionate when kept as pets. They do need access to a swimming pool or pond since they require about half their time spent in water. Another prerequisite is that they have access to adorable puppies, because they sure do seem to like them!
The 42 best gifts for dogs and dog lovers, according to vets
We asked veterinarians and dog-experts for the best gifts for dogs and their parents. From durable toys, tasty treats and pet cameras, here’s everything they recommend.
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Are you thinking of giving a pet this Holiday? Remember pets are a responsibility so be sure whomever is committing to this pet can for their entire life! It’s just as easy to adopt a purebred as it is to buy one! Tips on How to Adopt a Purebred Dog Or Cat!
Kennel cough or dog flu? Doctors warn of new outbreak affecting pets
"One dog walks into a kennel and all the dogs walk out of the kennel with it," said veterinarian Dr. Earle Rogoff.
7 weird things cats are scared of
Cats are easily spooked but perhaps by more things than you would first guess
a-z-animals.com
9 Best Dog Breeds That Are Good With Cats
Getting a dog to keep your cat company while at work is an excellent idea! When you get home, you’ll be greeted by two fluffy friends eager to play and cuddle!. However, choosing a dog breed that’s good with cats is of utmost importance. Cats won’t like all dog breeds around them. For instance, some dog breeds have strong herding instincts, meaning they’ll spend their whole day chasing your cat around the house. This doesn’t mean they’ll hurt the cat, as long as they’re properly introduced to each other. However, we’re almost sure your cat will neither appreciate nor tolerate this.
RSPCA ‘begging’ people not to dump their pets this winter
An animal welfare charity said it is “begging” people not to dump their pets amid rising concerns about neglect and abandonment.The RSPCA said it has seen a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents being dealt with by its rescue teams this year, as well as a 13% rise in neglect incidents.The charity said it is working hard to keep pets in loving homes this Christmas by providing support to those struggling.It is appealing to people who are in a position to donate to join the Christmas Rescue at a time when the charity says “any contribution could make...
petpress.net
5 Types of Poodle breed: A Guide To Curly-Haired Pets
Poodles have always been a favorite breed among canine lovers. There are a lot of types of poodle breed that make great family pets. With their distinctive curly coat and dignified demeanor, they make an excellent addition to any household. But did you know that poodles are the second most...
Facebook photos show blue jellyfish look-alike in Myrtle Beach area. Try to not touch.
Have you seen a Portuguese man-o’-war washed ashore on a local beach? This Pawleys Island Facebook post shows one. Experts say you should avoid contact with this marine life.
thehappypuppysite.com
Why Does My Dog Growl When I Pet Him?
Why does my dog growl when I pet him? Nothing makes me feel worse than being growled at by my dog when I’m trying to show him some affection. I instantly worry that he’s in pain, or even that he might hate me! But, there are actually tons of reasons that can explain this behavior. So, if you’ve found yourself in this position and are feeling pretty rubbish about it, learning why it happens can put your mind at ease. Read on to learn why your dog might be feeling grouchy, and how you can fix this behavior and identify any more serious issues.
notabully.org
22 Dog Breeds That Sleep A Lot
There’s nothing better than waking up with your pooch lying next to you, and if you’re a sleepy head like me, nothing beats a good afternoon nap, especially if your dog is happy to join in on the sleepy cuddles. I must admit that sometimes I get lured...
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Way to Get Rid of Fleas on Cats, According to a Veterinarian
While everyone else gets all riled up about tick season, the warm weather means another parasitic pest is upon us: fleas. The rising temperatures makes it more hospitable for eggs to hatch, and more probable for adult fleas to jump onto unsuspecting cats. But unlike ticks, fleas are much more...
10 best dog beds in 2022 for canines large and small
Our experts have rounded up the best dog beds, from waterproof to orthopedic. They provide comfort for dogs large and small and even chewers.
Gifts for our pets: Discover the ultimate gift guide for pets and pet lovers this holiday season
Let’s face it, it has been a long year. And the truth is there is someone that has always stayed by your side no matter what challenge or situation you had to go through. This is why your furry friend also deserves a gift this holiday season, and...
