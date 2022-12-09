Read full article on original website
Albert E. Rivalsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert E. Rivalsky, 88, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Rivalsky was born June 10, 1934 in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Yuhas) Rivalsky. He was raised in Struthers with his twin brother, Charles and eight other siblings, one of whom passed away as an infant. As an adult, he was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown/Campbell area.
27 First News
Kieran Sullivan-Canacci, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kieran Sullivan-Canacci died peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born on March 13, 1943, to Michael and Marion Tyndal Carney. One of eight children, she grew up on the Northside of Youngstown, attended St. Edwards School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1961.
27 First News
George Apris Costea, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Apris Costea passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born February 26, 1933, in Warren, Ohio, son of Charles Costea and Pearl Costea Barbat, who preceded him in death. George was a graduate of Warren G. Harding...
27 First News
Tom Nick Kalogeras, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tom Nick Kalogeras, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s hospital surrounded by his family at his bedside. Tom was born on August 13, 1942 in Warren, Ohio. A son of the late Nick and Sophie Kalogeras. He graduated from Randolph...
27 First News
Colleen Manser, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Manser, 65, of Fowler, passed away on Thursday evening, December 8 at her residence. She was born on August 15, 1957 in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Kolaski) O’Brien and was a lifelong area resident. Colleen was a 1975 graduate of...
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christos “Chris” Kreatsoulas, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 peacefully at the Hospice House surrounded by his family after a short illness. He was born in 1933 in Chios, Greece, the son of the late Michael and Eugenia Kreatsoulas. He attended technical...
27 First News
Michael C. Sirak, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael C. Sirak had a peaceful transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 5, 2022. A life-long resident of Campbell, Ohio, Michael graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1972 and also attended Youngstown State University. Michael was a professional musician, songwriter and...
27 First News
Jack F. Ralston, Vienna, Ohio
VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack F. Ralston, 80, died Sunday morning December 11, 2022 at his home. He was born May 9, 1942 in Youngstown, a son of Jack and Gertrude Voltz Ralston. Mr. Ralston, a 1961 graduate of The Rayen High School was a member of the former...
27 First News
Jack Pittman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Pittman, age 78, of Mineral Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 11, 2022. Born September 8, 1944 in Ravenna, Ohio; he was the son of James I. and Lena M. “Sue” (Arnette) Pittman.
27 First News
Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hillyet “LJ” Mobley III, 41 Youngstown, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. “LJ” was born July 3, 1981 in Youngstown, a son of Hillyet Mobley, Jr. and Debra L. Gooden. He was a 1999 graduate of Chaney...
27 First News
Joyce D. Haydu, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce D. Haydu, 90, formerly of Youngstown’s west side, passed away peacefully, Friday morning, December 9, 2022, at Windsor House of Canfield with her family by her side. Joyce was born June 9, 1932, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Howard G. Forney...
27 First News
Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn “Evie” Lower Kellogg, 43, formerly of Leetonia, passed away, along with her beloved dog, Jasmine, on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Lake Leelanau, Michigan after being struck by an automobile while out running. Evie was born June 22, 1979 in Youngstown, a...
27 First News
Bonnie Jean Day, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor. Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes. She was an STNA until she retired...
27 First News
Carmela G. “MaMa” Cassese, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela G. (Altomare) Cassese was born on June 6, 1933, at 28 Pine Street in Leetonia, the oldest child of Calabrian immigrants Mike and Theresa (Fuoco) Altomare. The eldest of four, she and her siblings established bonds that withstood both time and distance throughout their lives.
27 First News
Vanessa “Net” Darby, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanessa “Net” Darby, 63, of Boardman, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health Center, following complications from a short illness. She was born February 15, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Etheridge and...
27 First News
Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verinda Carol Trimble Daniels, 70, of 2501 Parkman Road, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 12, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. at her sister’s residence, following complications from an extended illness. She was born December 20, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Douglas...
27 First News
Anthony Petrilla, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Petrilla, 96, dedicated husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday evening, December 2, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center with his daughter by his side. Anthony was born on January 8, 1926 in Niles, Ohio, son of the late Sam and Josephine...
27 First News
Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., Jefferson, Ohio
JEFFERSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarence Karl Tussel, Jr., age 86, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Mildred (Governale) and Clarence Carl Tussel, Sr. Formerly of Bedford, Ohio and Kila, Montana.
27 First News
Dale Lester Burton, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Lester Burton, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side Monday, December 12, 2022. Born October 22, 1939 I Salem, he was the son of the late Robert and Pauline (Roth) Burton. Dale worked as an owner/operator truck diver for Jones...
27 First News
Marion Sherman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Marion Sherman 77, Youngstown was born to the late Clarkie Neal and Jesse Shields in Youngstown, Ohio on August 31, 1945. Marion Sherman gained her wings on Sunday, December 4, 2022. She graduated from North High School and went on to become an employee...
