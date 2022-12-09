Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ Sisterhood Chanukah party Dec. 15
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Sisterhood will hold a white elephant Chanukah party from 6:15 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. A dinner will also be served at the women-only event. RSVPs are required by Dec. 11 at bit.ly/3VuzS0N. If paying the $20 member...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel JCC Hebrew storytime Dec. 14
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will host Hebrew storytime events from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Jan. 11, 2023, and Feb. 8 at the Cuyahoga County Public Library Beachwood branch at 25501 Fairmount Blvd. Teen emissaries from Israel, or shinshinim, will lead the monthly storytime. Attendees will also learn...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 15
Cleveland Ballet, in partnership with the Kimpton Schofield hotel, will host “A Night Out at the Theater” with a showing of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Included in the rate per night of stay at the Kimpton Schofield is a night at the theater, a $50 food and beverage credit at Betts Restaurant and valet parking.
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ Makom Whirlyball trip Dec. 12
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Makom will go on a Whirlyball outing from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 505 Richmond Road in Bedford Heights. Sixth graders are also invited. If not a Makom regular, contact Syndey Ungar at sydneyungar@bnaijeshurun.org to attend. Pick-up and drop off will be at the Whirlyball...
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior living residences prepare for Chanukah festivities
During the holidays, many senior living facilities make it a priority to ensure that their residents experience a sense of home and tradition. For Chanukah, this means providing them with the services and activities they have known throughout their lives and offering the opportunity for their families to join in on the festivities.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced
Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
Cleveland Jewish News
JDN, Mandel JCC launch childhood development program
A partnership between two community organizations, the JDN Early Childhood Center in Shaker Heights and the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, has resulted in the creation of a new therapeutic childhood development program. Spearheaded by JDN Early Childhood Center director Suzanne Appel, the program was funded by a grant...
Cleveland Jewish News
Sosnoswsky, Robert
Robert Sosnoswsky (known by most as Bob Snow), of Beachwood, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the age of 92. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Raleigh (nee Rodoff); loving father of Lisa (Kevin) Patai, Michael (Sami) Sosnoswsky and Michele (Eric) Fried. Robert was the loving grandfather of Sheridan, Brandon, Dylan, Travis, Noah and Olivia. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Tillie and Louis Sosnoswsky; his sister, Esther Perlman; and his brother, William Sosnowsky.
Cleveland Jewish News
Onward Israel opens doors for college students
LAVAA, a digital health company in Israel, has hired three Clevelanders who interned with the startup over the summer through the Cleveland Onward Israel program with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. As college juniors on the pre-health track, Maya Hollander and Eliana and Dahlia Moskowitz applied to Onward Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher inducted into Cleveland Business Hall of Fame
Three Cleveland leaders were inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame at a Nov. 10 event at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland. This year’s inductees included Lee Fisher, dean and the Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law at the Cleveland State University College of Law; Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Companies; and Deborah Z. Read of Thompson Hine. The event also included the 2022 Community Leader of the Year awards, which recognized Michelle Carandang of Keep the Lakes Great; Kurt Russell of Oberlin City Schools; Ron Soeder of the telos leadership foundation; Ramonita Vargas of the Spanish American Committee; and Sean Watterson of the Cleveland Arts Prize and Happy Dog.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Institute of Music awarded $2M from Kulas Foundation
Renewing its relationship with the Cleveland Institute of Music, the Kulas Foundation gave an unprecedented $2 million grant, a multi-year commitment to the Institute. The gift is a reinvestment in the Institute’s Kulas Hall and demonstrates the foundation’s endorsement of CIM as a pillar of musical life and education in the region, according to a Dec. 5 news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police investigating Instagram threats made to students
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students, according to a Dec. 12 email sent to parents from Superintendent Dr. Robert P. Hardis. The email said a group of students at the high school and middle school have received or are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Old Navy store to close at Uptown Solon
Old Navy at Uptown Solon is set to close next month. The shopping center was built in 1999 at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Its current owner, San Franciso-based United Growth, purchased the shopping center in April 2021 for $10.1 million from Retail Value Inc., a Beachwood company formed to sell shopping centers owned by the former DDR Corp. At the time of purchase, the plaza was 66% occupied and featured stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Lumber Liquidators, in addition to the Old Navy location. Petco has also since closed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tolchinsky, Allen
Allen “Al” I. Tolchinsky, 75, of Burton, died Dec. 12, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township. Born Oct. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, to Sanford and Fay (nee Klein) Tolchinsky. Al was a beloved Industrial Arts Teacher for 30 years, serving Crestwood, Berkshire, Newbury, Lakewood and retired from Madison School Districts.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schecter, Barry
Barry H. Schecter, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Gede), born Dec. 21, 1949, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Loving father of Jessica (Michael) Kane and Aaron (Amanda) Schecter. Devoted grandfather of Theodore Kane, Benjamin Kane, Hudson Schecter and Ryleigh Schecter. Dear brother of Rosalie (Arnie) Felberbaum. Cherished son of Mildred and the late Leo Schecter.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood board vote on schools rescheduled to Dec. 15
The Beachwood School Board will delay until Dec. 15 discussions and votes on seeking levies to fund rebuilding Bryden Elementary School and Hilltop Elementary School, as well as updates to the Fairmount preschool – a project that will cost is $69.4 million – due to at least one board member unable to attend the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL's Greenblatt: 'At the end of the day, we’re all in this together'
Over 400 people registered for in-person and virtual attendance of ADL Cleveland’s annual meeting Dec. 12 held at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood. They heard comments from ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt and ADL senior vice president, national affairs George Selim regarding the state of antisemitism and hate both in ADL Cleveland’s territory and nationwide, and the role society has in stopping its spread. ADL Cleveland covers Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania.
Cleveland Jewish News
Greenblatt tells CJN: We need secular press, mainstream media
Following ADL Cleveland’s annual meeting Dec. 12 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, ADL CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt talked to the Cleveland Jewish News about the importance of Jewish and local media in informing and normalizing the conversations surrounding antisemitism and hate, and how communities can band together to seek hope even in the darkest of places.
Cleveland Jewish News
Youngstown federation raises $22,000, 1,200 pounds of food for Second Harvest
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation's Jewish community relations council held its 30th annual High Holiday food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley, receiving $22,495 and 1,287 pounds of food. The monetary donations included a $20,000 grant from the Thomases Family Endowment of the federation as the committee,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fund will create Rich chair at Cleveland Clinic
The Rich Family Foundation, Robert and Melinda Rich and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint $5 million gift to the Cleveland Clinic to support key projects and ideas identified by Cleveland Clinic’s chief caregiver officer, according to a news release. Chief caregiver officer K. Kelly Hancock will serve...
