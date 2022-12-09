Three Cleveland leaders were inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame at a Nov. 10 event at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland. This year’s inductees included Lee Fisher, dean and the Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law at the Cleveland State University College of Law; Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Companies; and Deborah Z. Read of Thompson Hine. The event also included the 2022 Community Leader of the Year awards, which recognized Michelle Carandang of Keep the Lakes Great; Kurt Russell of Oberlin City Schools; Ron Soeder of the telos leadership foundation; Ramonita Vargas of the Spanish American Committee; and Sean Watterson of the Cleveland Arts Prize and Happy Dog.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO