ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockton, IL

Santa Claus makes early stop at Rockton’s Williams Tree Farm

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5r74_0jcvGIPb00

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Santa and Mrs. Claus took time away from their busy schedule by meeting children in Rockton this week.

The jolly couple made a stop at William’s Tree Farm Wednesday, a little more than two weeks ahead of Santa’s big Christmas Eve trip around the world.

Eyewitness News caught up with Santa and Mrs. Claus and learned how they’re getting ready for Christmas and how local boys and girls can make sure they stay on the Nice List.

“The quickest way to the Naughty List is by fighting,” Santa said, referring to how encourages boys and girls to get along with their friends and brothers and sisters. “The other is not listening.”

What are good Christmas gifts for pets?

He added because he’s “always watching,” children tend to find their way back to the Nice List by Christmas.

To make sure he’s ready for Christmas Eve, Santa said he’d been exercising his reindeer. He said the trip to Rockton was one of the longest trips they’ve taken this year and that they are just about ready for Dec. 24.

Santa also revealed a secret about his elves. He said the hardworking little helpers are usually well-behaved but when the big guy’s away, they often get a bit rambunctious.

“They’ll have Nerf wars, and they’re just rabble-rousers,” he said. “So, we have to sometimes have Mrs. Claus reprimand them.”

He added that he’s just about through checking things off his list of gifts he’s going to bring all the area children on Christmas Eve. He says as he delivers thousands of presents, he and Mrs. Claus only want one thing this year.

“We just want more love in this world,” he said. “We can’t have enough love between family members, between neighbors, and just between the world in general.”

There are four more chances for children to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at Williams Tree Farm before Christmas. They’ll be on hand from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Admission is free.

Williams Tree Farm is at 4661 Yale Bridge Road, Rockton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mr. and Mrs. Claus visit Rockford blood bank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mr. and Mrs. Claus rolled up their sleeves to give. The Christmas power couple were at the Rock River Valley Blood Center promoting the “Santa’s Nice List” contest. Those who donate between now and Thursday have a chance to win a prize. Center staff said that local blood supplies are critically […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman making the West side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere garage destroyed in fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A homeowner’s garage was completely destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. The Belvidere Fire Department released photos of the damage, which was estimated at $40,000. Officials said the fire, in the 400 block of King Street, occurred around 9:40 a.m. Eighteen firefighters were called on to fight the blaze, which was […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winning Belvidere photos to be displayed at Illinois Capitol

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Photographer Hank Klassen’s “Past and Present” and “The Guiding Light” and Karen Snyder’s “Old Mill Bridge” were announced as winners of the annual 69th District Photo Challenge Contest on Monday. The contest is offered each year to give Stateline area residents an opportunity to share their interest in photography with the […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Truck crashes into Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford first responders were called to the scene of a vehicle into a building Tuesday evening. Crews were called to A-1 Dry Cleaners & Laundromat, 1304 Brooke Rd., around 7 p.m. They found a pick-up truck almost fully in the building when they arrived. There was no word on if there […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Water Rescue Near Cherry Valley

Sources are reporting a water rescue scene near Cherry Valley. It happened around 6 am near the 300 block of S Walnut. Initial reports are saying an occupied vehicle is partially submerged. No injuries were being reported. Several units are responding to the scene. Still developing…. Welcome to Rockford Scanner,
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County.

Many sources are reporting multiple criminal damage/theft reports in Winnebago County. The Grinch has struck multiple times in Winnebago County. Christmas lights and displays that have either been destroyed or stolen. Most of the reports are saying that the suspects are believed to be teenagers. Many of the victims feel...
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Vehicle Vs Pole In Loves Park

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
LOVES PARK, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy