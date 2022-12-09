Officials are investigating an officer involved fatal shooting involving three people in Butler County. The incident occurred midday Thursday at a location on AA Highway, near the intersection of B Highway. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says that deputies responded to the residence following a report of numerous shots being fired. At the scene, deputies were confronted by an armed subject. The deputies engaged the subject, killing him. Two additional deceased subjects were located inside with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. The suspect was identified as Norman Morgan’s son, 45-year-old Justin Morgan. Multiple crews were on the scene including the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. Dobbs says that the investigation has been turned over to the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. The Butler County Coroner is also assisting with the investigation.

1 DAY AGO