Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Changes coming to busy Sikeston intersection
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Changes are coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. The Missouri Department of Transportation is starting the first phase of work at Highway 61 and Malone Avenue on Monday, December 12. That means right turn lanes will be closed to allow work on the new base...
kzimksim.com
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near Chaffee
A Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, north of Chaffee. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson was southbound on Highway 77 when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge. He was not wearing a seat belt. Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Craig Williams pronounced him dead at the scene. This is the 62nd fatality for Troop E this year.
kzimksim.com
Marston man dies in two-vehicle crash in New Madrid County
A Marston man died of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in New Madrid County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 12:30 p.m., on US 61 at Route H, one mile east of Matthews, as the eastbound vehicle driven by 32-year-old Benjamin Shaw, of Matthews, pulled into the path of the southbound vehicle driven by 91-year-old Wayne Prince, of Marston, and was struck in the driver’s side. Prince was transported by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m. Saturday by Dr. C.A. Swafford. Shaw sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston.
KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
Work begins on Sikeston intersection
Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. Teen accused of arson, trying to 'assassinate' or shoot 2 of his relatives. A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson...
KFVS12
Future of Scott County K-9 officer Rex
Scott County Commissioners are holding their regularly scheduled meeting. They were expected to discuss the fate of Scott County Sheriff's K-9 officer Rex. Poplar Bluff police investigating after woman found dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. The Breakfast Show Too headlines...
thunderboltradio.com
Area Schools Closing for Christmas Break
Area school systems will be closing for their Christmas break this week. The first to close will be the Fulton Independent School System on Thursday, with classes to resume on January 3rd. The Union City School System will close on Friday, with Pre-K dismissing at 9:00, kindergarten and middle school...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman found dead at Poplar Bluff home, authorities investigating
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead at a home in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says the woman's identity is being withheld until her next-of-kin are notified. Her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
kzimksim.com
Man stabbed Friday in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that one man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody. The stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement.
KFVS12
211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault
According to the USGS, more than 17 people reported feeling a 3.2 magnitude earthquake overnight. Small earthquake recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning. A small earthquake was recorded in New Madrid County early Thursday morning, October 27. First Alert from the Digital News Desk 10/12/22. Updated: Oct. 12,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release name of woman found dead at home in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Authorities have released the name of a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, woman whose body was found in the backyard of a home. Announcing its investigation into the woman's death, the Poplar Bluff Police Department initially said her body was found at a home in the 600 block of West Victor Street.
KFVS12
Drop, cover, hold-on: Earthquake Safety
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - It’s been 211 years since large earthquakes in New Madrid, Missouri were felt all across the country. Emergency Management leaders say being prepared is key. “We can see the rivers rise in a flood and we can see tornadoes developing, earthquakes can just happen instantly,”...
kzimksim.com
Fatal shooting under investigation in Butler County
Officials are investigating an officer involved fatal shooting involving three people in Butler County. The incident occurred midday Thursday at a location on AA Highway, near the intersection of B Highway. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs says that deputies responded to the residence following a report of numerous shots being fired. At the scene, deputies were confronted by an armed subject. The deputies engaged the subject, killing him. Two additional deceased subjects were located inside with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. The suspect was identified as Norman Morgan’s son, 45-year-old Justin Morgan. Multiple crews were on the scene including the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department. Dobbs says that the investigation has been turned over to the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control. The Butler County Coroner is also assisting with the investigation.
Kait 8
FOUND: Police search for missing man
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Andrew King has been located. The Kennett Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding Andrew King. The department is investigating a missing person case of King. If anyone has information call 573-888-4622.
KFVS12
Four-car pileup in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A few people were injured in a four-car pileup between East Cape Girardeau and Gale, Illinois. The crash occurred on Route 3 southbound on Thursday night, December 8. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, there were no fatalities. The incident is still under...
KFVS12
Santa’s Village brings many to Downtown Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A special Christmas style village in Sikeston is helping visitors get in the Christmas spirit and making memories. It’s called Santa’s Village which consists of nine tiny buildings and a Christmas Tree constructed in Legion Park in the downtown area. Sikeston Parks and Recreation...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Suspect, victims identified in Butler County murders
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – Identifications have been made following Thursday’s double murder in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the shooter – who was shot and killed by Butler County officers Thursday afternoon – as 45-year-old Justin A. Morgan (son of Murphy).
KFVS12
Officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo
There was a four-car pileup tonight on Route 3 Southbound, between East Cape and Gale, Illinois. A few people were injured. One month ago, Missouri voters approved amendment three making recreational marijuana legal in the Show Me State. Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County. Updated: 3 hours ago.
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center awarded $400K ARPA grant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center was awarded more than half-a-million dollars for facility improvements. The money comes from a 75 percent state, 25 percent local matching grant awarded recently by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. According to a release from the...
Comments / 0