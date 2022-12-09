Read full article on original website
The Centre Pompidou and EnChroma Improve Arts Experience for Colour Blind Visitors
PARIS & BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- The Centre Pompidou today announced that colour blind visitors are now able to borrow EnChroma glasses for colour blindness during visits to the iconic museum. The Centre Pompidou is internationally renowned for its collection of modern and contemporary art totaling over 120,000 works – the most extensive in all of Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213006029/en/ Robert Delaunay, Manège de cochons, 1922. Don de Mme Sonia Delaunay en 1956. Centre Pompidou, Paris, Musée national d’art moderne - Centre de création industrielle. Colour blind view courtesy of EnChroma. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Met Plans van Gogh Show, Natural History Museum Names New President, and More: Morning Links for December 7, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BLOCKBUSTER TIME. In May, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will stage an exhibition focusing on Vincent van Gogh’s famed depictions of the cypress trees in the South of France, with some 40 works. Major loans are coming from MoMA (1889’s The Starry Night!), the National Gallery in London, and the Kröller-Müller Museum in Otterlo, the Netherlands. “The show is not only the first to focus on the motif but it’s also giving an unprecedented look at the back story behind these paintings that have long captivated our attention,” its curator, Susan Alyson Stein, told the New York Times. The Met’s director, Max Hollein,...
$10 M. Gift for the Met, Whitney Maps Edward Hopper’s New York, and More: Morning Links for December 6, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM BULLETINS. Major museums in the United States made little headway in diversifying their collections between 2008 and 2020, according to a study by art journalists Julia Halperin and Charlotte Burns, the Art Newspaper reports. Robert Stein, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s deputy director, has been named chief information officer at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. And the new restaurant at the National Gallery in London, Ochre, which was designed by the local firm Red Deer, is featured in Hospitality Design; its cocktail menu features drinks inspired by works by Seurat, Canaletto, and many more. THE WAR IN UKRAINE. Earlier this year, Ukrainian collectors Victor and Elena Pinchuk sold a Jeff Koons Balloon Monkey (2006–13)—at Christie’s, raising some $11.5 million for...
Adriano Pedrosa, Curator Behind Celebrated ‘Afro-Atlantic Histories’ Show, Wins $25,000 Prize
Adriano Pedrosa, the curator behind an acclaimed series of exhibitions that’s been credited with dramatically expanding art history, has won a $25,000 award given out by Bard College’s Center for Curatorial Studies. He is the 2023 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence, which has gone to an array of well-regarded curators, from Carolyn Christov-Bakargiev to Okwui Enwezor. He is one of the few Latin American curators to have ever won the award. Pedrosa is the artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo, where he has initiated the “Histórias” series, whose aim is to think through under-recognized...
50 Photos From American Life in the 19th Century
What was life in America like a century or more ago? We can read about it, of course, in books and articles written at the time as well as in the works of historians of the period. But fortunately, we can also see the America of the 19th century with our own eyes — at […]
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
