White House says it has 'every reason to expect' Kyrsten Sinema will keep working with Biden as she leaves the Democratic party
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sen. Krysten Sinema has been a 'key partner' on the president's historic legislation.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
KTAR.com
Here’s how the process will work if Sen. Kyrsten Sinema seeks reelection as an independent
PHOENIX — As an independent, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema would face a “burdensome” set of qualifying requirements to get on the ballot if she seeks reelection in 2024, an Arizona election law expert said Friday. Sinema announced Friday she will leave the Democratic Party and register as an...
Sinema tells CNN why she's leaving the Democratic party
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced she's leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent. Sinema explained her rationale in an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
AOC hits Sinema for leaving Democratic Party, registering as an independent: 'People deserve more'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. criticized Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona senator announced her decision to become independent.
It's official: Kari Lake, Kelli Ward and the Arizona GOP have lost their minds
It is, we are told, a “bombshell”. A stunning piece of political skullduggery that has shaken our fair state to its very core. Luckily, the Arizona Republican Party is on the job. ...
Washington Examiner
Ruben Gallego reaffirms interest in challenging Sinema in 2024 with party switch broadside
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), in a scathing critique of Kyrsten Sinema, said the Arizona senator’s decision to leave the Democratic Party and register as an independent has not altered his interest in challenging her in 2024. “Whether in the Marine Corps or in Congress, I have never backed down...
Business Insider
8 furious reactions as Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become independent
Kyrsten Sinema is shaking up the Senate - and people are not happy about it. On Thursday, Sinema, 46, who represents Arizona in the US Senate, announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party and registering herself as an Independent. Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, Sinema said, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to."“Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the...
eenews.net
What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
NBC New York
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: Why I'm registering as an independent
There’s a disconnect between what everyday Americans want and deserve from our politics, and what political parties are offering. I am privileged to represent Arizonans of all backgrounds and beliefs in the U.S. Senate and am honored to travel to every corner of our state, listening to your concerns and ideas. While Arizonans don’t...
Daily Beast
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority. In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four...
