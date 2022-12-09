ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

8 furious reactions as Kyrsten Sinema ditches Democrats to become independent

Kyrsten Sinema is shaking up the Senate - and people are not happy about it. On Thursday, Sinema, 46, who represents Arizona in the US Senate, announced she would be leaving the Democratic Party and registering herself as an Independent. Speaking to Jake Tapper for CNN, Sinema said, “I’ve never fit neatly into any party box. I’ve never really tried. I don’t want to."“Removing myself from the partisan structure – not only is it true to who I am and how I operate, I also think it’ll provide a place of belonging for many folks across the state and the...
ARIZONA STATE
eenews.net

What Sinema’s defection means for the Senate

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stunned Washington on Friday with her decision to leave the Democratic Party, but what exactly that means for the Senate next year and her reelection prospects remains up in the air. She was blasted by progressive Democrats and environmental groups alike Friday for “abandoning” the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Beast

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Says She Is No Longer a Democrat

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Friday revealed she’s changed her party affiliation from Democrat to independent, a blow for Democrats celebrating their recently secured clear Senate majority. In an interview with Politico, Sinema indicated that she would continue to vote the same way she has over her previous four...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy