If you're currently on the market for a job and looking for a role you can grow in, some companies may be better at cultivating their employees than others. Data research company the Burning Glass Institute recently partnered with Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to rank the 250 biggest U.S. public companies in terms of their investment in their workforce, a report entitled the American Opportunity Index.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO