Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Consumers Feel Alcoholic Beverage Inflation 4x Over Actual Increases
As prices rise, consumers’ perception of alcoholic beverage inflation exceeds the measured rate 5 to 1. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,300 United States adults, finds that consumers perceive the prices of alcoholic beverages to have risen 23.1% year over year.
Colorado quarters could be worth $15
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
Carvana stock slides on bankruptcy risk
Carvana investors are fleeing as speculation swirls over the used car retailer's survival. Shares fell more than 30% during Wednesday's trading session.
Recession worries could support dollar after monstrous 2022 rally
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A breathtaking surge in the U.S. dollar trampled foreign currencies, gouged corporate profits and gave investors one of the year’s few winning trades. Though the greenback has stumbled in recent weeks, recession worries may keep it elevated in 2023.
7 Surprising Analyst Favorite Buy-Rated Stocks Pay Huge and Growing Dividends
These seven outstanding stocks not only have very solid growth potential for 2023 but also pay the big and reliable dividends income investors crave, and they are offering investors very timely entry points as well.
Motley Fool
2 Risky Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
Bluebird Bio has a pair of gene-editing therapies approved, but it still has a lot of work to do. Krystal Biotech could be on the verge of a breakthrough approval that could come early next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Stocks That May Benefit as Bong Wins Out Over Bottle
Seminal cultural questions through the years have included paper or plastic? Cash, check or credit card? Boxers or briefs?. Now that recreational marijuana usage is increasingly legal, a question for those who want to indulge in relaxants is pot or booze?. Apparently weed is winning market share from alcohol. A...
NBC New York
Costco CFO Says Membership Price Hike Is ‘a Question of When, Not If'
Costco's $60 annual membership fee is going up sooner or later. During the company's earnings report last week, chief financial officer Richard Galanti said that while "there's no rush" to raise prices, an eventual hike is "a question of when, not if." The Seattle-based wholesaler's last price hike in June...
NBC New York
Here's the Inflation Breakdown for November 2022 — in One Chart
The November 2022 consumer price index was cooler than expected, a sign inflation is moderating from its highest level in decades. Consumer prices jumped 7.1% in November from a year ago, down from October's reading and less than the 7.3% expected. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to cool...
Stocks Steady, Tesla, Carvana, GameStop And Costco In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher, Treasury Yields Steady. U.S. equity futures nudged modestly higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures will ensuring the economy avoids falling into recession.
NBC New York
10 of the Best Companies to Work for If You Want to Advance Your Career―Some Jobs Pay More Than $100K/Yr
If you're currently on the market for a job and looking for a role you can grow in, some companies may be better at cultivating their employees than others. Data research company the Burning Glass Institute recently partnered with Harvard Business School and the Schultz Family Foundation to rank the 250 biggest U.S. public companies in terms of their investment in their workforce, a report entitled the American Opportunity Index.
NBC New York
Unions, Rails Clash Over Hiring Data as Union Pacific Faces Regulatory Heat in Washington
Union Pacific and its CEO Lance Fritz are the subject of a Surface Transportation Board hearing this week, and the Board said that so far the railroad has "failed" to provide details on its use of 1,000 embargoes in 2022. STB is scrutinizing railroad staffing and service levels as part...
NBC New York
How Much Money Americans Say They Need to Make to Feel Rich
There's plenty of advice out there to help make your life seem more luxurious to you on a budget. But when it comes to actually feeling rich, Americans say a high annual income is key. When asked how much money they'd need to earn annually in order to feel rich,...
National Beverage Corp. Reports Highest Second Quarter Sales
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005901/en/ New Rip It Energy Fuel Flavors (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
TSMC to spend $40 billion for two Arizona semiconductor plants
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, has announced plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona. CNBC's Kristina Partsinevelos joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
