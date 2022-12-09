Read full article on original website
Cumming Police honors its top officers of 2022
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleeps
New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County
Local photographer setting up studio at Cumming City Center
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Surprise starts, good and bad, highlight early part of the season
With most Northeast Georgia-area regions already underway just a week or so into December, some early trends have begun to develop for area teams on the boys side. And most are not who you would expect, based on recent success. West Hall, Flowery Branch, and Chestatee all have jumped out...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program
Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
RaRa Thomas is easily a top choice for Georgia football
Georgia football is on the hunt for more receivers to add depth and even more playmakers at that position, and Mississippi State transfer RaRa Thomas is one of the top names on that list. The Dawgs could see a handful of guys leave out of that room, so adding more...
accesswdun.com
GHSA, Falcons hold media event on Thursday
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to announce the high school football finals will move back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. The two organizations have scheduled a media event at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Benz in Atlanta to make the announcement. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call
A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
Albany Herald
Revamped Georgia roster, new head coach Mike White giving Bulldog basketball fans hope
Although the season is still very young, the Georgia men’s basketball team is giving its fans reasons to finally feel optimistic after four mostly disappointing years under previous coach Tom Crean. With new coach Mike White and with a host of new faces, the Bulldogs (7-3) have already won...
iheart.com
Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them
So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
Expected Attendance Revealed For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Georgia and Ohio State fans are projected to pack the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year's College Football Playoff semifinal. The Buckeyes and Bulldogs will face off in the Peach Bowl for the right to play for the national championship. Considering Georgia is No. 1 and the game is in Atlanta, they'll have plenty of fans in attendance, and Ohio State is always one of the most well-traveled fan bases in the country.
footballscoop.com
Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia
Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop. Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has...
A Georgia high school football championship game goes viral for all the wrong reasons
The 3A GHSA State Championship Game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove had a viral moment with a blown TD call. This moment may lead to the implementation of instant replay in state championships games going forward.
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL and Ohio State target sets his commitment date
As the Buckeyes begin game prep for Georgia, they will soon learn their fate for a top defensive end prospect they are battling the Bulldogs for. Plus, Ohio State played host to one of the top in-state targets for 2024 this past weekend. Wilson sets commitment date. It’s been a...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has passed away at 61
ATHENS — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, per a school spokesperson. Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Sunday and his situation was immediately cast as “dire.”. The Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported on Monday that...
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
Eleven Warriors
Kirk Herbstreit Says "A Massive Challenge" Awaits Ohio State in Atlanta, Ranking the Buckeyes' CFP Teams and Denzel Ward Wanted BBQ
The Peach Bowl is 18 days away. As we prepare for what should be a phenomenal football game in under three weeks, let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. A MASSIVE CHALLENGE. Kirk Herbstreit says “a massive challenge” awaits Ryan Day and Ohio State when the Buckeyes face Georgia on Dec. 31 in Atlanta, where he believes the Bulldogs always play their best football.
Georgia football: Could these talented players join the 2023 class?
Georgia football is closing on another top-three recruiting class for the 2023 cycle, and the Dawgs are busy finalizing who will be inking their names on Dec. 21 for Early Signing Day. While this group is already full of talented players, more guys could join it and make this recruiting cycle special.
accesswdun.com
UNG releases inaugural "20 Under 40" honorees list
The University of North Georgia Alumni Association has announced the inaugural honorees for its "20 Under 40" program. The recognition is meant to honor members of the UNG family for extraordinary accomplishments, significant professional achievements, or who have been a service to others. "The '20 Under 40' program allows Alumni...
accesswdun.com
Rachel Carolyn McConnell Whitworth
Mrs. Rachel Carolyn McConnell Whitworth, age 87, of Whitworth Road in Lavonia, Georgia passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at the residence. A daughter of the late William "Elmer" and Sarah Loftis McConnell, she was born October 10, 1935, in Athens, Georgia. She moved to Lavonia, Georgia after marriage in 1956, where she lived until her passing. She was a graduate of Comer High School, where she was an outstanding basketball player. She then went on to attend West Georgia College and then transferred to the University of Georgia where she graduated. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
accesswdun.com
Gloria Dianne Leach
Gloria Dianne Leach, age 69, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022. Ms. Leach was born on May 7, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Gibby.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
accesswdun.com
Debra Jane Cronic
Ms. Debra Jane Cronic, 66, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Born on February 28, 1956 in Gainesville, she was the...
