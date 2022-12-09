ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Paytm surges on buyback plan but analysts flag focus on path to profitability

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aD5XH_0jcvFj0t00

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Paytm's (PAYT.NS) stock surged over 7% on Friday after it announced plans to consider a share buyback, but analysts warned it would not bring long-term relief to investors as concerns around the Indian firm's slow path to profitability remained.

The provider of digital payment solutions has seen its stock plunge around 74% since its mega $2.5 billion IPO in November last year, at a time when tech stocks world over took a beating and questions were raised about Paytm's ability to monetize its platform.

Late on Thursday, Paytm said it will consider a buyback of shares on Dec. 13, saying it thinks the move will be beneficial for its shareholders "given the company’s prevailing liquidity and financial position."

Last month, Paytm said it would become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months.

"This company is yet to make profits but its in a hurry to announce a buyback," said Chokkalingam G, Founder, Equinomics Research & Advisory Pvt Ltd, adding that Friday's stock surge was an opportunity to exit the counter.

Paytm did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. As some people criticized its plans on Twitter, the company defended the move saying it always takes "decisions keeping the long-term interest of our shareholders in mind."

The buyback plans come as several technology stocks in India face pressure amid a rising interest rate environment and concerns over valuations. SoftBank-backed Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal on Friday said it will pull the plug on its $152 million IPO plans due to unfavorable market conditions.

Shriram Subramanian, managing director of Bengaluru-based corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services, said Paytm's investors should focus on its long-term fundamentals.

"Investors should look at how the company is able to make money from their business, the path to profitability and when will they become profitable rather than focusing on the buyback," Subramanian said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive-Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Motley Fool

2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound

Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ

Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
msn.com

10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats. That’s followed by a list of Aristocrats with the highest dividend yields. First,...
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December

Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
ARIZONA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
Reuters

Reuters

664K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy