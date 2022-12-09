NNS Spotlight: How this 19-year-old dance coach is making a difference, one move at a time

At the current pace, the number of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County will surpass last year’s record high total of 643. As of Nov. 6, there were 449 confirmed drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee with 124 probable cases, pending toxicology tests, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. If those cases are all confirmed, that would put the total at 573 deaths, compared to 536 at that date in 2021. This could mark the fourth consecutive year of record-high drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO