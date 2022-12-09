ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Dec. 12 to Dec. 16

It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Muskego Way Forward neighborhood meeting: Monday, Dec. 12.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open

As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., said its warming room is the only one that’s open. A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that opens when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. Wednesday night’s temperature officially dropped to 20 degrees, which means most warm rooms would usually be open for the night. 
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

A new report examines substance-use disorder services in Milwaukee County as drug overdose deaths continue to soar

At the current pace, the number of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County will surpass last year’s record high total of 643. As of Nov. 6, there were 449 confirmed drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee with 124 probable cases, pending toxicology tests, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. If those cases are all confirmed, that would put the total at 573 deaths, compared to 536 at that date in 2021. This could mark the fourth consecutive year of record-high drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

‘It’s a bittersweet feeling’: Near West Side Partners’ Keith Stanley prepares to write new chapter when he leaves Milwaukee

Keith Stanley has spent eight years building a foundation for Near West Side Partners by creating partnerships that close observers say have helped develop the area. Under his leadership, the area has seen projects such as the PARC initiative, which has been credited with helping reduce crime on the Near West Side. PARC stands for Promoting Assets and Reducing Crime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

New clinics provide urgent dental services to bridge gaps for underserved residents in Milwaukee

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named an Ascension Seton Dental Services dentist. The correct name is Charles Kosowski. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will be opening another one on the North Side to provide services for children and adults who are uninsured and underinsured.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

