Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Dec. 12 to Dec. 16
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Muskego Way Forward neighborhood meeting: Monday, Dec. 12.
OPINION: Here’s why Milwaukee needs a new movie palace to replace the Oriental Theatre
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. Milwaukeeans need a movie palace to...
NNS Spotlight: How this 19-year-old dance coach is making a difference, one move at a time
A Milwaukee dance coach is using his passion to lead a youth dance team, all part of his plan to give back to the community. Christopher “Ineque” Cooper, 19, formed the Ineque Dance Team in June, with the hope of building up his dancers in their own journey.
Here’s why Milwaukee’s Black homeownership rates are low (plus resources you can use)
Regina Williams purchased her first home in 2020 and said the road to buying was a long and rough one, but sleeping in her own home was worth it. Williams, 45, knew how important homeownership was because she’d grown up in homes owned by her grandparents. She’d planned to...
Why are so few young children in Milwaukee County getting the updated COVID boosters?
The number of young children in Milwaukee County who have received the updated COVID-19 vaccines remains very low in general, and slightly lower than the rest of the state, despite the county being at a “medium” level of hazard posed by COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and...
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., said its warming room is the only one that’s open. A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that opens when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. Wednesday night’s temperature officially dropped to 20 degrees, which means most warm rooms would usually be open for the night.
Traffic-calming poles part of Milwaukee’s efforts to combat reckless driving
If you live, work or simply drive in the city of Milwaukee, maybe you’ve seen them: 2- to 3-foot-high traffic posts that also serve as curb extensions. They are placed strategically along the corners of several major intersections. The traffic-calming poles are part of the city’s rapid implementation initiative,...
Milwaukee County sees rise in suicides in Black communities
Black residents, who make up the largest minority group in Milwaukee County, are committing suicide at a higher rate this year than in any other time during the past 10 years, according to data from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. This alarming rate is generally consistent with a...
Inside the NNS newsroom: On Giving Tuesday, we tell you why we are here for you
But it’s all because of you. We asked the dedicated staff of the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service why they do this meaningful work. What shines through is the reaffirmation that NNS is built on a calling to inform and transform our community and our staff is carrying this out every day.
A new report examines substance-use disorder services in Milwaukee County as drug overdose deaths continue to soar
At the current pace, the number of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County will surpass last year’s record high total of 643. As of Nov. 6, there were 449 confirmed drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee with 124 probable cases, pending toxicology tests, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. If those cases are all confirmed, that would put the total at 573 deaths, compared to 536 at that date in 2021. This could mark the fourth consecutive year of record-high drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.
‘It’s a bittersweet feeling’: Near West Side Partners’ Keith Stanley prepares to write new chapter when he leaves Milwaukee
Keith Stanley has spent eight years building a foundation for Near West Side Partners by creating partnerships that close observers say have helped develop the area. Under his leadership, the area has seen projects such as the PARC initiative, which has been credited with helping reduce crime on the Near West Side. PARC stands for Promoting Assets and Reducing Crime.
Where you can find free meals in Milwaukee this week and how you can help
We’ve compiled a list of community meals and turkey giveaways through Thursday as well as information on getting updated food pantry hours and how you can donate your money or time to help keep people fed this holiday season. We want to keep this list updated. If we have...
NNS Spotlight: La Familia de Arte makes artists out of everyday South Siders
La Familia de Arte recently celebrated the installation of public art memorializing lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as memorials to First Nations and immigrant groups who have made Milwaukee home. The Oct. 13 installations are part of an effort to create public art in the community and...
New clinics provide urgent dental services to bridge gaps for underserved residents in Milwaukee
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named an Ascension Seton Dental Services dentist. The correct name is Charles Kosowski. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will be opening another one on the North Side to provide services for children and adults who are uninsured and underinsured.
OPINION: I killed a man. But is my sentence based more on revenge when it should be about redemption and rehabilitation?
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. I recently had a conversation with...
