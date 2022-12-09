Kansas Governor’s Inaugural events set

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be sworn-in to her second term in office next month, but first, a slate of events will be hosted across the state leading up to Inauguration Day.

On Thursday, the Kelly-Toland Inaugural Committee announced an official list of events for the Inauguration of Gov. Kelly and Lieutenant Governor, David Toland.

“We are excited to include people across the state in the Inaugural celebration,” Gov. Kelly said. “I look forward to working together to invest in our schools, support our families and commit to improving Kansas communities.”

The committee released a full schedule of events starting on Saturday, Jan. 7, leading up to Inauguration Day on Monday, Jan. 9. The celebration kicks off with “A Day of Service” on Saturday.

The Inaugural Ball will be held January 8 at Stormont Vail Events Center at 6 p.m. Single ball tickets start at $250 each.

An Interfaith Service will be held in the morning on Inauguration Day, prior to an official Swearing-In Ceremony at noon.

For more information on all inaugural events, please visit the website here .

According to the committee, more information regarding the events will be released on the website in the coming days.

Here’s a full list of the inaugural events, below:

KELLY-TOLAND INAUGURAL SCHEDULE

WHAT: Day of Service

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

WHERE: Locations vary, forthcoming information can be found here

WHO: Lieutenant Governor David Toland

WHAT: Inaugural Ball

WHEN : Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 6 PM CT

WHERE : Stormont Vail Expo Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., Topeka, KS 66612

WHO: In honor of Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor David Toland

WHAT : Interfaith Service

WHEN : Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 9 AM CT

WHERE: Old Supreme Court Room (346-S), Kansas State Capitol, 300 W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612

WHO : Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and leaders from various faith and religious backgrounds from across the state of Kansas

WHAT: Inaugural Swearing-in and Oath of Office Ceremony

WHEN : Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 12 PM CT

WHERE: Kansas State Capitol, South Lawn, 300 W. 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66612

WHO : Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Toland, and newly elected statewide officials

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.