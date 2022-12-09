ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices

As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Mother of murdered Oregon man speaks out after police reveal possible link to Idaho student slayings

The grieving mother of a 26-year-old man murdered in Oregon last year says she has been given “hope” that the case will finally be solved after police revealed they are exploring a potential link to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.Myra Juetten told The Independent on Thursday that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.“I want answers for all five of them,” she said...
SILVERTON, OR
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
101.9 KING FM

The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
WYOMING STATE
CNN

New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings

New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor

A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Layout of house where Idaho killings took place explained

(NewsNation) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death was a tri-level, six-bedroom, three-bathroom house with at least one accessible back door, according to photos analyzed by NewsNation. The six bedrooms and three bathrooms were spread out across three floors, with two bedrooms and...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads

(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
MOSCOW, ID
Mountain Journal

Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho

The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’

Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
MOSCOW, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral

Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
BOISE, ID
WHIO Dayton

Ohio ranks in top 5 best states to go jogging

OHIO — A recent study has revealed the top states in the country to go running in. Research done by Fitness Volt looked into multiple factors before determining the best places to go for a jog. >>Christmas tree farms seeing increase in demand, decrease in supply. Factors included:. The...
OHIO STATE
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy