This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices
As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
Food truck video of slain University of Idaho students offers timeline of their final hours
Two of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Sunday were last seen alive ordering at a late-night food truck in Moscow, Idaho, at about 1:41 a.m., the truck's live Twitch stream shows.
Mother of murdered Oregon man speaks out after police reveal possible link to Idaho student slayings
The grieving mother of a 26-year-old man murdered in Oregon last year says she has been given “hope” that the case will finally be solved after police revealed they are exploring a potential link to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.Myra Juetten told The Independent on Thursday that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.“I want answers for all five of them,” she said...
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
Idaho students’ front door was left open on morning of murders: neighbor
A neighbor of the four slain University of Idaho students says the door of their home was wide open the morning of the murders, according to a new report. The unnamed neighbor in Moscow, Idaho told Fox News that the front door of the three-floor home wasn’t shut around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police believe Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were killed at the home in the early hours that day. Two other roommates, who lived on the first floor where the door was open, survived. Goncalves and Mogen were believed to be in the...
Layout of Idaho College Home Reveals Where Student Murders Took Place
Over two weeks after the gruesome murder of the four students in Moscow, Idaho, police do not yet have a suspect.
The family of one of the 4 slain Idaho college students isn't holding a funeral yet because they're worried the killer might be there
The dad of student Kaylee Goncalves told ABC News that his wife was fearful about the killer — who hasn't been caught — possibly showing up.
Layout of house where Idaho killings took place explained
(NewsNation) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death was a tri-level, six-bedroom, three-bathroom house with at least one accessible back door, according to photos analyzed by NewsNation. The six bedrooms and three bathrooms were spread out across three floors, with two bedrooms and...
The sister of a murdered Idaho student urged classmates to get off campus until the 'sicko' killer is caught
"You guys are not safe until this sicko is found," the sister of one of the four murdered University of Idaho students wrote in an Instagram post.
Idaho killings: Victim would have been among winter grads
(NewsNation) — While the Idaho college killings remain largely unsolved, there was a slightly different mood prevalent on Friday in Moscow. Classes are wrapping up before finals next week. Parents are beginning to arrive in town for winter graduation. At the University of Idaho, there are few students to...
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
Moscow, Idaho police chief dismisses quadruple murders turning to cold case: 'We’re going to solve this'
The Moscow, Idaho police department chief is dismissing any possibility of its investigation of the murders of four students turning cold.
Mystery deepens over four University of Idaho students found dead in ‘crime of passion’
Four University of Idaho students have been found dead near the campus in Moscow, Idaho, in what officials cryptically described as a “crime of passion”.The Moscow Police Department named the students on Monday as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. The four students were discovered at an address on King Road just before midday on Sunday following reports of an “unconscious individual”. Although police are treating it as a murder, they have said litle about how the victims died.Town mayor...
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Ohio ranks in top 5 best states to go jogging
OHIO — A recent study has revealed the top states in the country to go running in. Research done by Fitness Volt looked into multiple factors before determining the best places to go for a jog. >>Christmas tree farms seeing increase in demand, decrease in supply. Factors included:. The...
