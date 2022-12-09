Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes road trips for both of the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bomber boys will head to the northwest corner of the state for an outing with Rogers. Mountain Home is currently 6-3 on the season following their loss Thursday at West Plains. The junior varsity boys’ game tips off at 5. The varsity contest begins around 6 and will be broadcast on KTLO-AM 1240 and streaming live at ktlo.com and the Bomber Sports Network on YouTube.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO