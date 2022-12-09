Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Tuesday basketball schedule includes road trips for MHHS teams
Tuesday’s basketball schedule includes road trips for both of the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bomber boys will head to the northwest corner of the state for an outing with Rogers. Mountain Home is currently 6-3 on the season following their loss Thursday at West Plains. The junior varsity boys’ game tips off at 5. The varsity contest begins around 6 and will be broadcast on KTLO-AM 1240 and streaming live at ktlo.com and the Bomber Sports Network on YouTube.
KTLO
Monday basketball results include MH sweeping 3 junior high games over West Memphis East
Mountain Home was able to sweep three junior high basketball games over West Memphis East on Monday. The mercy rule was invoked the freshman girls’ game as the Junior Lady Bombers routed the Lady Red Imps 52-22. Laken Anderson led Mountain Home with 20 points, and Jayla Yonkers added 14.
KTLO
MHHS bowling, swim teams set for Tuesday action
Mountain Home High School has bowling and swimming scheduled for Tuesday. The Bomber and Lady Bomber bowling teams will return to Driftwood Lanes for an outing with Harrison. Action will get underway at 4. Mountain Home’s swim teams will make the second of three trips to Pocahontas this season. Tuesday’s...
KTLO
Kathleen May Horn, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Kathleen May Horn of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Kathleen May Horn died Monday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Congrats, FFA Officers!
Newly elected officers for the Mountain Home High School FFA Chapter are pictured.
KTLO
Danny G. Williams, 62, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Danny G. Williams of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Danny Williams died Saturday in Norfork.
KTLO
ASUMH officials recap athletic media day
ASU-Mountain Home Chancellor Dr. Robin Myers (left) and Athetic Director Spencer Adcock. Arkansas State University-Mountain Home introduced its new junior college athletic programs to the community last week. A media day was held at the Vada Sheid Community Development Center to present the baseball, softball, cross country and bass fishing teams to begin competing under the nickname of Trailblazers.
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle becomes airborne
A Mountain Home woman was seriously injured after her vehicle became airborne Monday afternoon in Ozark County. Seventy-seven-year-old Beverly Spaulding was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health following the one-vehicle accident. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Spaulding was traveling on Missouri Route J. She was nearly nine miles...
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
KTLO
Missing court getting to be habit for Norfork man
A man charged with stealing almost $1,500 in power from North Arkansas Electric Cooperative was again a no show for a court appearance on Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Avery Robert Lee has not been in court for slightly more than seven months as of December 5. His first no show was April...
KTLO
MH ‘Light Up The Night Mountain Home’ holiday light competition begins
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s “Light Up The Night Mountain Home” holiday light competition has officially begun. Votes can be cast by texting the house number to 540-517-4857. One vote her phone number is allowed and voting will end December 28. Visit ktlo.com for maps and...
KTLO
Arkansas unemployement rates rise slightly, Missouri sees over half-point increase
Even with unemployment numbers rising in Arkansas in October, counties in north central Arkansas saw their numbers fall. Missouri also saw an increase in unemployment. In Baxter County, the unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.0%. Baxter County has 496 unemployed residents out of a workforce of 16,555 and is tied for 29th lowest out of Arkansas’s 75 counties.
whiterivernow.com
Authorities still on lookout for missing Clinton, Ark. woman
Authorities are still looking for a Clinton, Ark. woman who has been missing since late August. Chelsea Woods, 38, has been missing since Aug. 28, 2022. According to a Fox 16 news report in October, the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department’s incident report quoted witnesses saying Woods was “talking all sorts of crazy and she ran out the door into the woods,” near her home on Aug. 28.
KTLO
Norfork City Council workshop Tuesday evening
The City of Norfork will hold their monthly city council meeting Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget. New business items include discussion of the legislative audit, police chief...
KTLO
All Pet celebrates 15 years
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday as All Pet & Equine Supply celebrated 15 years in Mountain Home.
KTLO
1 man killed, 3 women injured when pickup trucks collide
An area man was killed and three women were seriously injured when two pickup trucks collided Friday night in Howell County. Thirty-two-year-old Aaron Schlegel of Caulfield was pronounced dead at the scene. Thirty-year-old Amanda Sanders of Tecumseh and 61-year-old Carolyn Robertson and 64-year-old Carroll Gaddis of West Plains were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
KTLO
Petitions for student transfers on agenda for Cotter School Board
The Cotter Public Schools regular School Board meeting will be held Monday evening at 7. Items on the agenda include retirement of fixed assets, petitions for student transfers, and an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
KTLO
Ozark photographer Tim Ernst presents new book at Baxter Co. Library Tuesday night
Well-known, Ozark wilderness photographer Tim Ernst will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Library Serving Baxter County Tuesday evening at 6 to present a program on his latest book, “Arkansas Greatest Hits.”. Over the course of his career, Ernst has authored multiple coffee table picture books and trail guides...
KTLO
Little Free Library now at Hickory Park
The Baxter County Early Literacy Project recently opened a Little Free Library at the new Hickory Park playground, making a eight locations throughout the county stocked with children’s books. Little Free Libraries are part of the project’s mission to equip all Baxter County children with the early literacy skills they need to start Kindergarten. Getting books into their hands is the first step.
KTLO
Merry Christmas from Helmert Hearing!
KTLO/CLASSIC HITS/THE BOOT SALUTES OUR FEATURED “BUSINESS OF THE DAY”. ‘Tis the Season! Helmert Hearing Clinic wants to make sure you and your loved ones can hear the laughter, love and good cheer this Holiday Season. They have quality prescription fit hearing aids at affordable prices including Resound, Starkey...
Comments / 0