Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
fox61.com
Madison student club helps build homes | FOX61 Student News
MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Erin Phillips and Emily Caspole. Habitat for Humanity can't make a house fall from the sky like in the "Wizard of Oz," but they do the next best thing and help hundreds of people build their dream homes. At Daniel Hand High school, students...
27east.com
School News, December 15, Southampton Town
Vape Out In an effort to thwart vaping, Hampton Bays High School collaborated with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to host a Vape Out program. As part of... more. Southampton Students Complete Mentorship Program Five Southampton High School students have earned a certificate of ... 6 Dec 2022...
27east.com
Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack
When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
Man Charged In South Windsor With Posting 'Intimate' Photos Of Woman Online, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been charged with posting intimate images of a woman online when he was told not to. New Haven County resident Robert Carbone, age 35, of Guilford, was arrested in Hartford County in South Windsor on Monday, Dec. 12. Carbone’s charge stems from a September investigation in...
CT Man Charged With Burglarizing Popular Milford Brewery, Police Say
A Connecticut man has been taken into custody on a warrant for allegedly burglarizing a popular brewery. Fairfield County resident Vincent Laconte, age 25, of. Stratford was arrested on Monday, Dec. 12, for the burglary which took place at the Dockside Brewery in Milford on Sunday, Oct. 2. Milford police...
27east.com
Ronald Bieniewicz Retires After 45 Years as Nurse at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
On Sunday, June 5, 1977, Ronald Bieniewicz graduated from nursing school. On Monday, June 6, 1977, he embarked on his first day of work as a registered nurse at what... more. Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in ... 13 Dec 2022 by Cailin Riley.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.12.22
• There’s a 20 percent chance of snow flurries before 9 a.m. today, atop the dusting that covered the East End last night. We’re expecting skies to clear throughout the day, with a high temperature near 38 degrees and a north wind 9 to 13 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 20. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 42, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 40.
longisland.com
Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY
Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
Suffolk County bikers help bring holiday cheer to pediatric patients in New Hyde Park
They have been doing this the past several years to help cheer up the pediatric patients and their families ahead of the holidays.
Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says
A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store.A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers r…
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Community gives back to Calverton woman whose home was destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed Katie Polk's trailer home in the Ramblewood Trailer Park on Saturday.
Bridgeport father sentenced for selling crack
A Bridgeport, Connecticut, father is sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine prosecutors say he obtained from his son, who awaits sentencing on his own drug charges
fox5ny.com
'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence
NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
Man who stole wallet at CT Target, went on $3K Best Buy shopping spree sought
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a wallet from someone at a Connecticut store then spent thousands of dollars at another.
Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say
A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
Burglary Investigation After Motorcycles Stolen From East Quogue Garage
An investigation is underway after two motorcycles were stolen from a garage on Long Island. A suspect or suspects removed an air conditioning unit and entered an East Quogue home on Sandpiper Lane on Thursday, Sept. 22, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 12. Authorities said a 2018...
