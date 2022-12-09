ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

longisland.com

Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village

What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
STONY BROOK, NY
fox61.com

Madison student club helps build homes | FOX61 Student News

MADISON, Connecticut — Story by Erin Phillips and Emily Caspole. Habitat for Humanity can't make a house fall from the sky like in the "Wizard of Oz," but they do the next best thing and help hundreds of people build their dream homes. At Daniel Hand High school, students...
MADISON, CT
27east.com

School News, December 15, Southampton Town

Vape Out In an effort to thwart vaping, Hampton Bays High School collaborated with the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to host a Vape Out program. As part of... more. Southampton Students Complete Mentorship Program Five Southampton High School students have earned a certificate of ... 6 Dec 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Portable Toilet Is Turning Heads in Sagaponack

​When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go — even when you’re in the middle of a work day in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country. That’s... more. Through its first three games of the season, it’s clear the Pierson boys basketball team ... by Drew Budd.
SAGAPONACK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 12.12.22

• There’s a 20 percent chance of snow flurries before 9 a.m. today, atop the dusting that covered the East End last night. We’re expecting skies to clear throughout the day, with a high temperature near 38 degrees and a north wind 9 to 13 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 20. Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 42, and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 40.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Wayback Burgers Announces Newest Restaurant Coming to West Islip, NY

Wayback Burgers, America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises, today announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in Suffolk County. Located at 425 Union Boulevard in West Islip, NY, the restaurant will be the sixth Wayback Burgers location in New York, and the first owned and operated by local franchisees, Michael Gallagher and Michael Gallagher Jr. The new location is projected to add 30 new jobs to the local economy and expected to open in summer 2023.
WEST ISLIP, NY
Daily Voice

Hampton Bays Man Convicted Of Killing Romantic Rival On His Birthday Out Of Jealousy, DA Says

A Long Island man has been convicted of killing a 34-year-old victim on his birthday because he was jealous that he was talking to his girlfriend. Suffolk County resident Alcides Lopez Cambara, age 42, of Hampton Bays, was convicted of the murder of Marco Grisales of East Hampton on Nov. 11, 2020, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, who announced the conviction on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
NBC New York

Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island

You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
fox5ny.com

'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence

NEW YORK - 18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities. A 148-count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trumbull Resident Accidentally Shot, Police Say

A Fairfield County was accidentally shot and wounded when a firearm belonging to a homeowner was discharged. The incident took place in Trumbull around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, on Moose Hill Road. A resident of the home was transported to a local hospital after being shot and treated for...
TRUMBULL, CT

