Here Are 21 Totally Not Real Towns in Maine that People Think Are Totally Real
Maine has "towns" that don't even have names. But if you head north on Interstate 95, you will eventually see a sign for T2-R8. As in a town line of sorts. I know there are lots of folks who drive through it all the time. I'm assuming it's based on where it falls on a map, or some kind of grid. Never mind all the unorganized territories people also live in.
Needhams Were Created in Maine But Named After a Non-Mainer Who Almost Got Eaten by Cannibals
What pops into your mind when you think of the Pine Tree State?. Pine trees, duh, and then of course you have the classic lobster roll, moose, blueberries, lighthouses, and whoopie pies. I would definitely say those are some classic Maine staples. But what about Needhams? Do you know what...
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
The Augusta Civic Center’s Rock Concert History is Very Impressive
This week starts the annual WBLM A to Z event. The yearly mix tape is a celebration of the station and all things classic rock. The station goes through the entire archive and plays in incredibly eclectic mix. It's also a tremendous event that brings back countless memories of bands...
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
Here’s Why Portland Was Named the Most ‘Miserable’ City in Maine
Earlier this year, the trends and tips website known as Travel A Lot made zero friends in the small town of Howland when they named it as the 'ugliest' in Maine. Travel A Lot is back again with a new blanket statement: Portland is the most 'miserable' city in the entire state. Before you prepare your snarky and mean-spirited tweet, Travel A Lot has some interesting reasoning behind their declaration.
13 Made-Up Maine Towns From Movies, TV You Wish You Could Visit
There are over 700 Maine cities and towns. That's a lot of places. And while there are some pretty recognizable ones for Mainers and those from away, like Portland, Augusta, Bangor, etc, some of the most famous Maine towns are not even real. In fact, some people's idea of what...
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?
We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman
The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
No $450 Relief Checks for Mainers as Governor’s Proposal Fails
The Governor's Emergency Winter Heating Relief Plan failed to achieve the 2/3rds vote in the Legislature it needed to pass. With heating costs rising, and the general challenges of inflation, Governor Janet Mills' administration put together an initiative that would have paid each qualifying Maine resident a $450 check or, as the Governor announced it, an average of $900 per household. The money was intended to help residents defray the rising costs of heating their homes. As part of the proposal, money would have been made available to several heating assistance programs across the state, as well.
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean
If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Both Feet in Maine?
Let's talk about driving, shall we? I got my permit when I was 15 and then my license, on the second try when I was 16. I have been driving for 21 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on the steering wheel, if you get my meaning.
