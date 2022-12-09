ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
This New Jersey Town Gets More Snow Than Any Other NJ Town Every Year

The weather in New Jersey is so weird and unpredictable. I live in Central Jersey (yes, there is such a place) and I can remember some years when my husband has been cooking on the grill on Christmas Day in shorts and a t-shirt with temperatures in the 60s and then other years when it's been absolutely bitter cold and there's no way he wanted to stand outside and cook.
This is what Gov. Murphy said about a new mask mandate in NJ

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising again in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy says he does not "foresee any mandates," but he reserves the right to change his mind. New Jersey's rate of transmission (r/t) is 1.12, indicating an active spread of coronavirus. The state reported another 1,199 new confirmed cases on Monday.
You Won’t Believes What’s Been Named New Jersey’s Top Signature Food This Time

I love to read about New Jersey online, mostly because there are so many stereotypes about our great state, and I chuckle every time I read one. This time I got surprised. It didn't take me long to find another one of those lists that talk about each state's best food or signature food, and you can almost always guarantee that the article will bypass all the great New Jersey food and head straight for the obvious.
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NJ winter will create more potholes — how to report one, file a claim

About 159,000 potholes have been repaired already in 2022 by the New Jersey Department of Transportation. And those crews only handle state-maintained roads. The upcoming winter and early spring will bring another round of craters to New Jersey's roads. While repairs occur all year long, the majority of potholes materialize in the spring, following months' worth of freeze-thaw cycles that wreak havoc on the asphalt.
NJ lawmaker wants to end millions in Christmas handouts

When the New Jersey budget was finalized back in June, hundreds of so-called Christmas tree items worth more than $2 billion were added to the spending plan that was eventually signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. This practice of handing out politically motivated financial gifts has become a tradition in the...
Monmouth County Sheriff says catch-and-release of repeat offenders is main cause of rising car thefts

Since New Jersey's bail reform laws were tweaked five years ago, many local government and law enforcement officials at the Jersey Shore along with some state lawmakers have expressed genuine concern with it in that it has led to a rise in crime particularly among repeat offenders due to what became 'catch-and-release' policies imposed on law enforcement and correctional facilities.
NJ is spending millions so you can safely ride a bike to work

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has announced the awarding of $24.7 million in state Department of Transportation grants specifically targeted at pedestrian and public safety improvements around transit facilities. During a visit to Dover Township on Monday, Murphy said the grants mean communities across the Garden State can make infrastructure...
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
