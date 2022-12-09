ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit woman targeted in check washing scam

A Metro Detroit woman was targeted in a new alarming check-washing scam. Check washing is a new high-tech scam that’s costing thousands of dollars to those who are being affected. “What is the point of putting money in the bank if the bank can’t protect it,” said victim Afreida...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan

According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experiencing a substance use disorder. Overcoming a substance use disorder is not simple and usually cannot be done through willpower alone. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a national helpline for treatment referral and information services for people...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan Health announces relocation plans for its Ypsilanti Health Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. – University of Michigan Health will be relocating and expanding its Ypsilanti Health Center, a move that was approved by the Board of Regents on Dec. 8. The health system will enter a 15-year lease at an existing building with plans to repurpose it, according to a release. The future location of the clinic as at 300 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. The space was formerly home to the Eastern Michigan University College of business.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wrap up in warmth and style

The holidays are about showing people how special they are, and for our “Live in the D” “Days of Giving,” we have a lineup of special gifts that will wrap them up in warmth and style. Dittrich Furs has been serving Detroit since 1893 and is...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gifts to inspire new goals this holiday season

The holidays can be a great time to reflect on the year that has passed and to start looking ahead to new goals for the new year. Some of those goals could be inspired by the gifts you give and receive. Amazon HR Manager Quinn Purifoy appeared on “Live In...
MICHIGAN STATE

