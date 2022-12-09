Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Building problems leave tenants without heat in Waterford Township
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A broken boiler has led residents at Waterford Square Apartments in Waterford Township to live without any heat. It was initially warmer when Local 4 brought you this story back in November. But now, with temps about to plummet even more, there’s another cause for concern.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Humane Society: Decrease in demand leads to long adoption wait for dogs
ANN ARBOR – Across the state of Michigan, animal rescues and shelters are “battling a capacity crisis of historic levels,” according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Shelter officials said more kittens have come through their doors this year than in the past 15 years, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Step back in time for the holidays at this historic destination
As we celebrate “Live in the D’s” Days of Giving, we are showcasing a place where you can step back in time for a classic holiday experience. The Ford House is a historic estate, inviting you to come and enjoy many special holiday moments. Tommy Karr joined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman targeted in check washing scam
A Metro Detroit woman was targeted in a new alarming check-washing scam. Check washing is a new high-tech scam that’s costing thousands of dollars to those who are being affected. “What is the point of putting money in the bank if the bank can’t protect it,” said victim Afreida...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DNR: Macomb Township man shot, killed 3 Cooper’s hawks when utility company refused to cut down tree
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Macomb Township man pleaded no contest after shooting three young Cooper’s hawks out of a tree because a utility company refused to cut it down, according to the DNR. Arthur Anderson, 65, owes $4,500 ($1,500 per bird) to the state and $475 in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kendra Scott to open jewelry storefront at Somerset Collection in Troy this weekend
TROY, Mich. – A new storefront is opening at the Somerset Collection in Troy, and fans of Kendra Scott’s jewelry should get excited. A 1,200-square-foot store will display Scott’s current jewelry collections and offer her Color Bar brand. This will be the third retail location in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seeking information on 4 suspects involved in non-fatal Detroit shooting
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking to identify four suspects that were involved in a non-fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Dec. 12 at 10:13 p.m. on 22000 West 7 Mile Road. Police say that the suspected shooter, a man that’s in the 20 to 35...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 years later, Eastern Michigan student’s murder remains unsolved
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – The family of a murdered Eastern Michigan University student is marking an entire decade without justice. Saturday, Dec. 10, marked a decade since Julia Niswender was found murdered in an off-campus apartment bathtub. Her killer was never caught. To mark the 10th anniversary, Niswender’s family...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan
According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experiencing a substance use disorder. Overcoming a substance use disorder is not simple and usually cannot be done through willpower alone. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a national helpline for treatment referral and information services for people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan Health announces relocation plans for its Ypsilanti Health Center
YPSILANTI, Mich. – University of Michigan Health will be relocating and expanding its Ypsilanti Health Center, a move that was approved by the Board of Regents on Dec. 8. The health system will enter a 15-year lease at an existing building with plans to repurpose it, according to a release. The future location of the clinic as at 300 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. The space was formerly home to the Eastern Michigan University College of business.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wrap up in warmth and style
The holidays are about showing people how special they are, and for our “Live in the D” “Days of Giving,” we have a lineup of special gifts that will wrap them up in warmth and style. Dittrich Furs has been serving Detroit since 1893 and is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit groups’ proposal for paid sick time has made its way to the Michigan Court of Appeals
The fight for the protections has made its way to the Michigan Court of Appeals. A decision has yet to be made, but Local 4 spoke to one of the groups behind the push for earned paid sick time, and they are encouraged. “I know what it feels like to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gifts to inspire new goals this holiday season
The holidays can be a great time to reflect on the year that has passed and to start looking ahead to new goals for the new year. Some of those goals could be inspired by the gifts you give and receive. Amazon HR Manager Quinn Purifoy appeared on “Live In...
