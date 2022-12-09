YPSILANTI, Mich. – University of Michigan Health will be relocating and expanding its Ypsilanti Health Center, a move that was approved by the Board of Regents on Dec. 8. The health system will enter a 15-year lease at an existing building with plans to repurpose it, according to a release. The future location of the clinic as at 300 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. The space was formerly home to the Eastern Michigan University College of business.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO