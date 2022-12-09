Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Sheboygan Salvation Army’s “Battle of the Banks & CU’s” Has a Winner
While the familiar bell-ringers and red kettles of the Salvation Army are busy during the Army’s largest fund raiser of the year, the annual campaign just got a boost from area financial institutions. Last Wednesday the “Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions” pitched nine institutions against each other...
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WISN
Two people shot in Third Ward, drove to Milwaukee police headquarters, police say
MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Water and Buffalo streets in the Third Ward and then drove to Milwaukee police headquarters on State Street, police said. The Milwaukee Fire Department told WISN 12 News it got a call at 6:43 p.m. for shooting victims...
Three people were killed in a crash involving 10 vehicles in Wauwatosa near Mayfair and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, police say.
CBS 58
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three people are dead, including a city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) truck driver, following a fiery crash in Wauwatosa on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Authorities say just after 12 p.m., 911 calls reported a driver of a heavy duty DPW truck drove away...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
Hundreds gathered at a vigil in Milwaukee’s Hampton Heights neighborhood to honor the life of postal worker Aundre Cross.
4-year-old with brain cancer celebrating final birthday with worldwide birthday cards
A Wisconsin 4-year-old whose prognosis of just a few weeks is being shown support from all over the world for her birthday, and you can send her a card too.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
MADISON, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.Police confirmed that three people were killed in the blaze but did not provide the names or ages of the deceased or what caused the fire.Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said personnel were still on the scene late Friday morning and that the incident was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Several emergency agencies from nearby counties and towns responded to assist with the fire.Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
whbl.com
Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan
The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
WISN
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you've come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE — A U.S. Postal Service employee was fatally shot while delivering mail in Milwaukee on Friday, authorities said. The 44-year-old carrier, who had 18 years of service with the USPS, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. CST, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown authorities are investigating after three people died in a house fire overnight. Police and fire crews responded to the 100 block of Western Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. for an initial report of a house fire. When they got there, crews found the house engulfed in flames. Firefighters were then told that the residents were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people are dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. "The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor. The quiet block near 2nd and...
