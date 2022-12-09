ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Victims in Watertown house fire were students, superintendent confirms

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The three people killed in a house fire in Watertown on Friday were students. Watertown Unified School District Superintendent Jarred Burke confirmed Monday that the three victims were students in the district. Burke said that further information regarding the victims would be released by the Watertown police and fire departments. RELATED: 3 killed in Watertown house fire...
WATERTOWN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS Minnesota

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said.When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.Police confirmed that three people were killed in the blaze but did not provide the names or ages of the deceased or what caused the fire.Watertown Fire Chief Travis Teesch said personnel were still on the scene late Friday morning and that the incident was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. Several emergency agencies from nearby counties and towns responded to assist with the fire.Watertown is a city of nearly 23,000 people about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.
WATERTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Regional Law Enforcement Seizes Enough Fentanyl to Kill Sheboygan

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group’s Drug Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration has located and recovered the largest fentanyl seizure in LWAM history. That agency said last week that the investigation by the two agencies resulted in the seizure of about 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WausauPilot

Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Three people die trapped in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Watertown fire and police departments responded to a house fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on South First Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that residents were trapped inside the house. According to the news release by the Watertown Fire Department, firefighters attempted to...
WATERTOWN, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you've come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Watertown house fire, 3 dead

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Three people are dead after a Watertown house fire Friday, Dec. 9. Investigators are working to figure out what sparked that fire, which started around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. "The fire department was here very, very quickly," said Morgan, a neighbor. The quiet block near 2nd and...
WATERTOWN, WI

