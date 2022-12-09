1 Person Killed And 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Manor (Manor, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Manor on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of US Highway 290 and FM 973 at around 10:20 p.m.

According to the Manor Police Department, an unknown vehicle and two people were involved in the collision.

A 20-year-old woman suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.

According to the officials, a 17-year-old girl suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Austin-Travis County EMS did not reveal the identity of those involved in the accident.

It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

Source: CBS Austin

