1 Person Killed And 1 Other Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Manor (Manor, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Manor on Wednesday.
The crash happened at the intersection of US Highway 290 and FM 973 at around 10:20 p.m.
According to the Manor Police Department, an unknown vehicle and two people were involved in the collision.
A 20-year-old woman suffered significant injuries and was pronounced dead following the collision.
According to the officials, a 17-year-old girl suffered significant injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The Austin-Travis County EMS did not reveal the identity of those involved in the accident.
It is unknown whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.
No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.
December 9, 2022
Source: CBS Austin
