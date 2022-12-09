Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
No.4 BNL taking hard look at young Dragons
BEDFORD – With success comes rewards. And in Indiana high school sports, it also comes with a belated form of punishment. Silver Creek has been a power in Class 3A, winning the state championship in 2021 and finishing as state runner-up to South Bend Washington last season. After celebrating those wonderful postseason runs, and after the nucleus of those title teams departed, reality scorched the Dragons. Thanks to the IHSAA’s “Success Factor” rule, they will compete in Class 4A for the next two years.
wbiw.com
Jennings girls win first and last relays to salvage split of meets with Stars
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence was just a little too anxious to end a dual-meet slump. Thus the Stars left the water a little slump shouldered. Jennings County won the first relay – thanks to a BNL disqualification – and the last to squeeze out a three-point victory over the Stars during the girls meet on Tuesday night. The Panthers won the girls meet by a slim 87-84 margin, while BNL cruised to a 116-51 triumph in the boys meet.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets game against Shoals postponed, new date to be announced
The Mitchell High School varsity girls basketball matchup scheduled for tonight, Dec. 13 against Shoals High School at The Hive in Mitchell has been postponed due to a water main break in the city near the building. According to a post from MHS on Facebook, the school will be looking...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana prematurely flashes congratulations to soccer team following National Championship loss
Indiana soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse on penalty kicks in the 2022 College Cup Monday evening. The No. 13 Hoosiers took the Orange to sudden death and fell in heartbreaking fashion. Someone at Assembly Hall in Bloomington must not have gotten the memo. The screen flashed a premature congratulations...
theseymourowl.com
Mr. Fife’s race to success
Whether you know him from his jokes on the announcements, his coaching over the years, or as a friendly school counselor, you definitely know the famous Mr. Fife. As he’d say, he’s “fine and dandy, cotton candy!” But did you know that he’s been the boys’ cross country coach for the past 20 years?
thedailyhoosier.com
Yes the Arizona loss was frustrating, but here’s why IU basketball fans should be optimistic
After falling behind 27-8 to No. 8 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday, Indiana could never quite complete the climb back. On four different occasions the Hoosiers cut the margin to five points or less after being down by double-figures, only to see the margin swell back to where it was.
Ryan Walters named Purdue’s new head football coach
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The search for Purdue’s head football coach is over. The university announced Ryan Walters as the man replacing Jeff Brohm, who announced his departure last week. Walters will be leaving his defensive coordinator role at Illinois where during his latest season, “the Illini posted an 8-4 record, with five wins holding […]
Purdue football announces head coach
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters will take over as Purdue football's new head coach. Walters has been with the Illini for two seasons. This year, the team went 8-4, holding teams to less than a touchdown in five of those games and keeping teams under 10 points in seven of them, according to a press release.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Ryan Walters Reaction
First and foremost, Ryan Walters is the head coach at Purdue. Your feelings about Ryan Walters being the head coach isn’t going to change that fact. As Purdue fans, we are left with two options. We can throw our support behind our new, young head coach, and provide him with every opportunity to thrive, or we can sulk, complain, pull our support, and create a self fulfilling prophecy of failure. I’m firmly in the “support the coach until it’s proven that support isn’t warranted” camp, because my track record on predicting the future isn’t great.
WTHI
Knox county high school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a special night for one Knox county high school senior on Friday. Audrey Parish is a student at South Knox High School. Her favorite classes are art and food science. She enjoys spending time with her best friend, Taylor, and playing buddy ball each...
wbiw.com
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson II
Warren T. (Ted) Hobson, II, 73, of Mooresville, IN, passed away on November 29, 2022, at Community Hospital in Indianapolis. Born July 17, 1949, in Bedford, he was the son of Warren T. and Mildred (Fish) Hobson. He retired as a Project Engineer/Supervisor for VS Engineering. Ted was a member of the Moose Lodge in Richwood, VA, Masonic Lodge F & AM, in Medora, IN Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis, and Murat Shrine Temple in Indianapolis. Ted enjoyed telling stories about his work and his pet pig, Piggy.
Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana quarterback position heading into the offseason. With three quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Dexter Williams' timetable to return unclear after knee surgery, Indiana coach Tom Allen could look to add another quarterback through the transfer portal. Here's a long list of potential targets.
What Coach Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Arizona
Indiana coach Mike Woodson thought Saturday's game was won by Arizona's Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis in the paint. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 89-75 loss in Las Vegas.
wbiw.com
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney
Margie Geneva Smith Delaney, 95, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 12, 2022. Margie was born on January 18, 1927, a daughter of the late James and Opal Smith, in Holly Springs, Arkansas. She later moved to West Monroe, Louisiana, where she attended the Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, Louisiana. During World War II her family moved to California, where she met and married Elmer Delaney, Jr. on October 10, 1944, in San Francisco. As Elmer left for military service, Margie, along with her parents, returned to West Monroe, Louisiana. Upon Elmer’s discharge, they returned to his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Radio personality shot at in his vehicle in Indianapolis, 'lucky to be alive'
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis native and local radio personality said he's lucky to be alive after someone shot at him while he was driving on the north side of the city. It was the biggest scare of Ron Sexton's life. "I just felt glass. I didn't even hear the...
2 arrested in Applebee’s parking lot following deadly Brownsburg shooting
Deamonta Mcintyre was preliminarily charged with murder, while Kee Meh is facing a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
wbiw.com
Thomas “Tommy” A. Moore, Jr.
Tommy A. Moore Jr., 44, of Bedford, passed away on December 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. Born December 20, 1977, he was the son of Thomas Alan Moore, Sr and Sherri, and Thomas Mays. He married Crystal Craig on March 24, 2019, and she survives. Tommy was a graduate of Paoli...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
