Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
Vessel operators reluctant to invest in offshore windDoug Stewart
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
'It’s devastating' Veteran NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of its own. Tuesday morning, dozens of NOPD officers including department commanders and Mayor Latoya Cantrell visited a very active crime scene in Gentilly. Police were called there to conduct a welfare check at a...
cenlanow.com
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded. It happened on Sunday evening in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. When officers...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after officer found dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of one of their own Tuesday morning. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said a nine-year veteran of the police department was found dead at a home in Gentilly after a welfare check was called in around 8:39 a.m.
NOPD: Man caught on camera robbing New Orleans business
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on camera robbing a business in the Gentilly Woods area over the weekend.
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'
NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
If Cantrell picks a new police chief herself: 'shame on all of y'all'
Listen to Newell’s entire take, including how years as the sheriff of Jefferson Parish informs his opinion on the crisis at the NOPD. Newell sees Cantrell’s search for new police chief as a true test of NOLA City Council’s fortitude.
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
Goyeneche: National search necessary for NOPD chief search
“The objective in replacing Shaun Ferguson is to find the most qualified person,” Metropolitan Crime Commission head Rafael Goyeneche told WWL’s Newell Normand.
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
Fatal shooting off Canal Street
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief. Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0