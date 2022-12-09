ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded. It happened on Sunday evening in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. When officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans police officer fatally shot in Gentilly 'It's a bad day'

NEW ORLEANS — A nine-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department was found dead during a wellness check in Gentilly on Tuesday morning. New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said officers responded to a home in the 5100 block of Touro Street where they found the body of a 36-year-old woman who was later identified as an NOPD officer. Ferguson did not share the officer's name, saying that it was unclear if her family was notified about her death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
