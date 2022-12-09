Read full article on original website
Claire Weinstein on Sandpiper Relays: “It’s literally the most fun thing ever”
Weinstein made big strides in a lot of her events over the weekend in Austin, notably going 1:43.9, 4:33.0, and 15:53 in her 200/500/1,650 freestyles. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin,...
Luke Ellis on Training with Sandpipers Teammates: “It pushes you, that’s for sure”
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Sandpipers’ Luke Ellis swam a gutsy race in the 1,650, staying with Rex Maurer for the first 1,000 and then making his move, slowly putting distance between himself and Maurer until his lead was insurmountable. He touched at 14:49.79, his first time under 15 minutes. Ellis explains how his training prepared him for this swim, specifically training with teammates like Ilya Kharun, Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, and Claire Weinstein.
Olympic Champ Lydia Jacoby Analyzes Her First (And Last) Winter Jr Championships
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Olympic champion in the 100 breast Lydia Jacoby got the opportunity to not only compete at her home pool in Austin but to do so at her first-ever Winter Jr Championships. Jacoby took wins in the 100 and 200 breast and set meet records in both events. The Texas freshman was pleased with her swims and happy to get the chance to get as much racing in as she could.
Keaton Jones has “A few fun months of motivational training” Coming Off of Winter Jrs
Jones says he will be motivated by his shortcomings in the months to come before his next big focus meet. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except...
Maggie Schalow Re-Swim’s 2Fly After Starting Error, Makes A Final at Winter Jrs West
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Maggie Schalow of NOVA took the path less traveled to qualify for the A-final of the girls’ 200 fly at Winter Jrs West on Saturday. When the official said “take your marks” in prelims, there were several girls in the heat that didn’t hear it. However, Schalow was the only one that didn’t leave the blocks when the starter went off. She was allowed a re-swim, and qualified for the A-final, ultimately placing 7th in the final with a 1:57.27.
Bella Sims Breaks Down 200 Back/200 Fly/100 Free Triple on Last Day of Winter Jrs
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Bella Sims maintained her perfect race record in Austin on the last day of Winter Jrs, taking wins in the 200 back and 200 fly as well as hitting a huge PB in the 100 free (47.16) while leading off Sandpipers 400 free relay, which would go on to win. Sims was pleased with these swims, specifically her 100 free lead-off, which was a surprise to her.
Watch: Maximus Williamson’s 200 BK NAG, Other Winter JRs West Day 4 Race Videos
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Below, you’ll find race videos from the ‘A’ finals on night four of the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – West. All race videos in this post are from USA Swimming’s YouTube channel. We’re currently missing the video from the ‘A’ final of the girls 100 free.
100 Free Champ Teagan O’Dell Reaps Benefits of Training in Mission Viejo Sprint Group
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Teagan O’Dell spent the weekend playing second fiddle to the Sandpipers girls in many of her events, but finally nabbed a win in the 100 free on the last night of racing in Austin. O’Dell recently made the move from NOVA to Mission Viejo and says for the first time ever she’s training in sprint group, which appears to be paying off.
Cooper Lucas on LAC Pool Getting Leak, Only Being Able to Train 1.5 Hours per Day
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Cooper Lucas had a busy weekend in Austin, including Top-5 finishes in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 500 free, 200 free, and 200 fly. Lucas revealed that this fall, LAC’s training had been a bit scattered because they haven’t had access to their regular pool and have only been able to train 1.5 hours each day.
