Chicago, IL

CDPH holding clinics for COVID vaccines, flu shots

 4 days ago

The Chicago Department of Public Health will be hosting two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics this weekend.

The first is Saturday at Olive Harvey College it runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The other is at Blue Door Neighborhood Center Morgan Park, 11840 S. Marshfield Ave.. That one starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and ends at 2 p.m.

The clinics will offer primary series COVID-19 vaccines for anyone age 6 months and up, as well as updated vaccines/bivalent boosters for anyone age 5 and up who has completed a primary vaccine series.

Flu shots are available for anyone age 6 months and up.

Walk-ins are welcome but you can also register online at Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
