The ER or urgent care? How to know where to go when you get sick.

By Dr. Michael Daignault, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

During each of my shifts in the emergency room, I will see at least one patient who was sent from the local urgent care clinic for "further evaluation."

By this point, the patient will have spent the majority of their day waiting in line at urgent care, only to wait in another line at the emergency department. Could this have been avoided if they knew where to go in the first place? Or, better yet, should they have just called their primary care doctor's office for advice?

While every situation varies and there are a wide-range of options to consider for medical treatment, here are some basic guidelines to consider when you feel sick, need professional medical help and are trying to figure out where to turn.

When to call your primary care doctor

Let's start with an easy one. Now is a good time to check-in with your primary care doctor's office and schedule your annual wellness visit or physical.

Primary care offices are still dealing with post-pandemic backlog so be patient if they can't see your right away. But it's important to get that appointment on the books.

And it's key to discuss with your doctor if you are due (or overdue) for any important screening tests.

During this visit, it's a good time to discuss general aches, pains or if you've just "not been feeling right" for while. Your primary care doc will also screen you for mental health concerns such as anxiety and depression.

if you can't get an appointment for a few weeks (or months), ask your doctor, or the nurse on staff, if you should seek out medical attention sooner for a more chronic, nagging concern. If the answer is yes, ask them whether you should head to an urgent care clinic or the ER.

Go to urgent care for those every day ailments – but not abdominal pain

Urgent care is a great option for those every day accidents and ailments. For example:

  • A cut on the finger from chopping onions that may need stitches
  • An ankle sprain after tripping over the leash while walking your dog that needs an X-ray
  • Your child is tugging at his ears and you want to have a doc look in his ears
  • An itchy rash after hiking in the woods
  • A sore throat and fever
  • One or both eyes are irritated, red, and have discharge
  • A mild viral illness

In my experience, the one concern patients should always go to the ER for is abdominal pain. Abdominal pain is the most common reason for an ER visit because it's so vague and can include appendicitis, kidney stones, an ectopic pregnancy, a heart attack, lower lobe pneumonia, a urinary tract infection or a hernia, to name a few.

The vast majority of abdominal pain patients are safely discharged from the ER without a firm diagnosis. So yes, a lot of these patients could be safely evaluated and treated in an urgent care setting. However, there's just far too much that could be missed. An urgent care can run basic blood and urine tests, but the more dire causes of abdominal pain often need to be ruled out using CT or ultrasound imaging that not all urgent care clinics have immediate access to.

For their part, urgent care doctors do do a great job in general of referring patients with abdominal pain to the ER.

When to call 911 or head to the ER

What is much clearer is that patients should call 911 or head to their nearest ED with the following.

Acute chest pain especially if it's heavy in quality (elephant sitting on chest), associated with shortness of breath, sweating, and nausea or vomiting. "Time is heart," we say, and the faster the patient can get to the ER, the more beneficial a heart-saving procedure known as a cardiac catheterization will be.

Symptoms of stroke . Act FAST is a good mnemonic device to remember if a family member looks like they're having a stroke.

  1. F : Ask the person to smile. Is there a droop of the FACE on one side?
  2. A : Ask the person to put both ARMS out in front of them like they're flying. Does one arm drift downwards?
  3. S : Ask the person to repeat simple phrase. Is their SPEECH slurred? Are they having difficulty speaking or does it not make sense?
  4. T : Note the TIME the symptoms started and call 911. This information will be important for the ER doctor.

One of the most commonly missed signs of stroke is severe dizziness. If a family member or friends is suddenly very dizzy with unsteady gait and falls to one side in particular, this could be a posterior circulation stroke.

Excessive bleeding . This could be coughing or vomiting blood. Or it could be rectal bleed or black stool, which could be from a serious upper gastrointestinal bleed (digested blood in the stomach turns black). Post-partum women with heavy bleeding should always seek medical attention. Even a minor cut or scalp laceration can bleed excessively in a patient on blood thinners and should be evaluated promptly.

Additional reasons to go to the ER include:

  • An injury to the head, neck, or spine (or fall from excessive height)
  • A motor vehicle accident that results in a car rollover, severe damage to the car or spider-webbing of the windshield, or loss of consciousness
  • Animal bites, particularly from bats, snakes or suspected rabid animals
  • Fever and altered mental status in both young infants and those over 65 years of age

This list is by no means exhaustive. If you're not sure, air on the side of caution and call your doctor's office. If you call 911, the on-scene paramedics or EMTs also do a great job at advising you of your options, often in conjunction with a base physician.

I went to the ER, and things are not getting better. When is it time to go back?

Michael Daignault, MD, is a board-certified ER doctor in Los Angeles. He studied Global Health at Georgetown University and has a Medical Degree from Ben-Gurion University. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Lincoln Medical Center in the South Bronx. He is also a former United States Peace Corps Volunteer. Find him on Instagram @dr.daignault and Twitter @MichaelDaignau3

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The ER or urgent care? How to know where to go when you get sick.

