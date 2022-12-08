ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riegelwood, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Stolen Tractor, Guns, TVs Lead to Jail

The trail of a stolen tractor found in South Carolina ended up on Old Stake Road Nov. 26. Kevin Leon Tompkins, 29, of Old Stake Rd., Tabor City, was arrested for felony breaking, entering and larceny, felony larceny of a firearm, and for multiple outstanding warrants, according to jailor reports. His bond was set at $60,000 secured.
TABOR CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Conway police arrest man in connection with deadly Sunday shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WMBF

Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
MULLINS, SC
WECT

Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people

RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
RIEGELWOOD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
WBTW News13

18-year-old charged with attempted murder after Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Sunday in Conway, according to police. Messiah Gaskins, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long […]
CONWAY, SC
WECT

Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

