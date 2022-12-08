Read full article on original website
Robeson County man jailed on kidnapping, rape charges, held on $1M bond
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape in Robeson County, authorities said. Jose Ramon Urrutia Jr. of Fairmont was arrested on Monday by sheriff’s office investigators and charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree statutory rape, […]
Stolen Tractor, Guns, TVs Lead to Jail
The trail of a stolen tractor found in South Carolina ended up on Old Stake Road Nov. 26. Kevin Leon Tompkins, 29, of Old Stake Rd., Tabor City, was arrested for felony breaking, entering and larceny, felony larceny of a firearm, and for multiple outstanding warrants, according to jailor reports. His bond was set at $60,000 secured.
One man wanted and another facing charges following police chase
BLADENBORO — In response to community complaints, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was utilizing radar to conduct speed enfor
Conway police arrest man in connection with deadly Sunday shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center […]
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
42-year-old man dies after being shot at home in Conway, police say
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 42-year-old man died Sunday night after being shot at his home in Conway, authorities said. Brandon Robinson died at his home on the 900 block of Forest Loop, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday. Conway police are investigating his death as a homicide. Police responded at about 9 p.m. […]
Bladen County man arrested after police found 1.5 lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop
BLADENBORO — Shawn Latrell Marshall, 22 of Riegelwood, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaini
Hampstead woman severely injured after mauled by two dogs
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A woman was severely injured after being mauled by two of her neighbor’s dogs at a home in Hampstead. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit says the woman entered her neighbor’s backyard on Holiday Drive on Thursday, December 8, where the two dogs were tethered.
2 men accused in 2020 double-killing at Myrtle Beach restaurant found not guilty
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of killing two other men at a Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2020 were found not guilty on all charges Monday. Earlier Monday, jurors heard closing arguments from prosecutors and defense lawyers in the cases of Samuel Frye, 24, and Mardave Hunter, 27, who were among four people […]
Community complaints lead to multiple arrests in Bladenboro
BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints over the past several months that have
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box. Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said someone was walking by Halls Store on High Horse Road in Spiveys Corner when they saw a box and stopped to investigate and called 911.
911 caller claimed 7 students hurt in New Hanover High School swatting incident
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The 911 call that led multiple law enforcement agencies to respond to New Hanover High School on Dec. 1 has been released. The caller claimed to be a teacher at New Hanover High School and said that 7 students were injured. “A suspected...
Police: Person shot after argument in Mullins
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot after an argument at a Pee Dee home early Sunday, according to police. The Mullins Police Department said the incident happened on North Cypress Street. Further details are limited, but officials said the suspect remains at large. Stay with WMBF News for...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting into Riegelwood store, punching two people
RIEGELWOOD, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of firing shots into a Scotchman in Riegelwood. As detailed in the arrest warrant, the incident took place at 2192 Old Stage Highway in Riegelwood on Nov. 29. The warrant claims that Michael Jerome Cherry fired at two people in the store multiple times and punched both of them in the face.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
Volunteers discover suitcase with bones inside
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – While out picking up litter on Sunday, volunteers with Plastic Ocean Project made a shocking discovery and called the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office. Volunteers told WWAY a suitcase the size of a carry-on had bones inside. A crime scene investigator was called...
Tentative trial date set for man accused of killing NC teenager in 2018
More than four years after Robeson County teenager Hania Aguilar was kidnapped and murdered, a tentative trial date has finally been set for her accused killer, authorities said.
18-year-old charged with attempted murder after Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Sunday in Conway, according to police. Messiah Gaskins, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records. He’s held in J. Reuben Long […]
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement has...
