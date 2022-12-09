Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Untreated wastewater spill aboard Camp Lejeune
Camp Lejeune officials say there was an untreated wastewater spill on base early this month. On December 1st, about 162,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled on Parachute Tower Road. Officials say a contractor was re-routing a sanitation line at a construction site and a joint on a bypass line separated,...
carolinacoastonline.com
County school officials announce administrative changes
BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school officials, in a press release issued Dec. 9, announced several administrative changes. The changes will go into effect Friday, Jan. 6. Lauren Dudeck, current assistant principal at Newport Elementary School, has been named an early literacy specialist for the N.C. Department of Public...
WITN
Onslow County sees first child flu death of the season
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.
Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze it and Lose it campaign
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is always patrolling the roads for drunk drivers, but especially around the holidays. On December 12th, the agency held a press conference for their Holiday Booze it and Lose it Campaign Kickoff. The Onslow County BAT mobile, or breath alcohol test unit & other deputies will […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 9, 10 & 11
Robert D. Newton, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
One person hospitalized after Sneads Ferry fire
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — One person was hospitalized following a garage fire on Winery Road on Monday morning. Onslow County emergency officials said they were called to assist with a garage fire around 8 a.m. They said that the building was used to store work equipment for the residents who live there. “First unit […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Kimberly Guyton, 62; service Dec. 17
Kimberly Sue Guyton, 62 of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, surrounded by family. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
This Small North Carolina Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of North Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Tar Heel State?
ednc.org
Two N.C. school districts will launch ‘big ideas’ to increase access to school meals
Following the expiration of a pandemic-era federal waiver that allowed K-12 schools to provide school meals free of charge to all students, a new survey from the National Center for Education indicates that many school nutrition programs are facing lower participation rates. Between March and October 2022, the percentage of...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Workforce is Underpaid
Foster Hughes, New Bern’s city manager and Sonya Hayes, the director of human resources told the Board of Aldermen (BOA) that 460 employees are paid 5%, 10% or 15% less than the market value during the retreat on Nov. 3, 2022. After reviewing the packet for the BOA’s upcoming...
Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
WITN
Six people injured in chain reaction crash on Washington bypass bridge
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Six people were injured in a chain reaction crash that shut down an Eastern Carolina highway this morning. The Highway Patrol says it happened on the U.S. 17 bypass bridge between Washington and Chocowinity around 8:00 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle broke down on the...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Belhaven woman lands record speckled trout
Cathy Jones knew the fish on the end of her line was different than most of the speckled trout she catches from her family dock on Pungo Creek. It had breeched during the 15-minute fight, giving her an idea of its massive size in a back-and-forth battle to land the giant fish.
carolinacoastonline.com
Bicyclist killed in Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
neusenews.com
Library advocate wins volunteer of the year award
Congratulations to Amelia Smith, winner of the North Carolina Public Library Director's Association Volunteer of the Year award. Amelia consistently demonstrates her dedication to the Library and is one of our most enthusiastic Teen Volunteers at Neuse Regional Libraries. As part of her volunteer service, Amelia serves as a teen tutor providing afterschool homework help as well as a Book Buddy for one-on-one shared reading practice with local students.
wcti12.com
Bicyclist dead after highway accident
Craven County — An accident on NC Highway 43 around 9 p.m. Sunday night left one person dead according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. First Sergent John Edwards with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed the accident happened near Spring Garden Road in Craven County. The bicyclist was identified as 17-year-old Bobby Michael Gatto.
Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Council votes to allow egress on U.S. 70 for a new Smithfield site
NEWPORT - The conclusion of a quasi-judicial hearing was reached Thursday during a regularly scheduled council meeting at Newport Town Hall. Members of the council voted unanimously in favor of allowing infrastructure to be built to allow two access points from Highway 70 to a parcel of land that will soon become the site of Smithfield's Chicken 'N Bar-B-Q restaurant.
WNCT
Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas parade
There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas …. There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Onslow County kicks off Holiday Booze...
outerbanksvoice.com
High Surf Advisory in effect for OBX through Tuesday
The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a High Surf Advisory for much of the Outer Banks that will extend through Tuesday. The Advisory is in effect for Hatteras Island beaches from 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Advisory for Ocracoke and Northern Outer Banks Beaches is in effect from 11 p.m. on Dec. 10 through 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.
