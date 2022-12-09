JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County this morning is reporting its first child death for this flu season. This is the second pediatric flu death in the state so far, and both have been here in Eastern Carolina. The other death was reported on November 2nd and state health officials only said it happened in the eastern part of North Carolina.

