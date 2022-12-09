A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.

5 DAYS AGO