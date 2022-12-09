ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

What Is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's Diagnosis, Symptoms, And Treatments, Explained

Celine Dion just shared some heartbreaking news on Instagram, saying she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome that has forced her to postpone many of the dates on her world tour. Celine shared that she’s been dealing with health problems for a long time, but only recently discovered the cause.
Pitchfork

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Incurable Neurological Syndrome

Céline Dion has been forced to reschedule a European tour after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes spasms and other physical difficulties. She said the syndrome, which is relatively under-researched, has impaired her ability to walk and sing. “I’ve been dealing with problems...
TheDailyBeast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
Scary Mommy

Celine Dion Announces She Has An Incurable Neurological Disorder In Emotional Video

A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.
8 News Now

Celine Dion speaks out about absence on stage, rare medical condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas headliner Celine Dion is speaking out about a rare medical condition that has been holding her from taking the stage. For years, singer Celine Dion captivated millions with her voice lit up venues across the world including Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old released an emotional video on social […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
