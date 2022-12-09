Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
10 Bars & Restaurants That Permanently Closed In Western New York
These last few years have been challenging for local businesses, and the community has seen that. As a result, the City of Good Neighbors have tried to come together to keep their favorite local businesses afloat. Unfortunately, not all of those local businesses have survived this last year. There are...
Kaylena Marie's Artisan Bakery & Cafe opens a new location in East Amherst
When she was only 17 years old she was baking and selling cookies out of her home. Her first customers were Delta Sonic and Russells Steak House. By the time she was 19 Kaylena Marie had her own cafe
stepoutbuffalo.com
12 Essential Restaurants to Try This Winter
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY
If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
"Let's Go Buffalo" coloring book
The Predmore Creations launched their fourth coloring book, "Let's Go Buffalo" highlighting many familiar hometown favorites, from food items to sports icons to architectural landmarks.
This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights
During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull
LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market
AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
Festival of Lights in Hamburg holds food drive this weekend
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Festival of Lights at the Hamburg Fairgrounds is shining a light on hunger with a food drive collection. At the Festival of Lights, there is a collection of nonperishable food items for FeedMore WNY. Volunteers will take your donation right from your car. If you...
Elmwood Village holiday concert features 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special holiday concert featuring the music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas" took place Sunday in the Elmwood Village. The event was a first featuring the Ed Croft Trio playing the "Charlie Brown" soundtrack. It was a family friendly event, and many from the neighborhood came out to the Lafayette Presbyterian Church.
Vampire Diaries star returns to Buffalo to host charity event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder was back in Buffalo Monday night. He was in town to promote his "Brother's Bond" bourbon and to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital. "Buffalo is an unbelievable community and this community rallies for itself like no other community in this...
commUNITY spotlight: Model Anyiang Yak
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyiang Yak was in the Walden Galleria, like many teens, but she was noticed for her looks. "I got scouted in a mall," she said. The person told her, "You should do this like modeling thing, and I was like 'OK.' " Yak entered a competition...
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
Why 2023 Is The Best Time To Buy Or Sell A House In Buffalo
Looking to buy a home in Buffalo next year? Thanks to low availability, skyrocketing interest rates, and bidding wars, it isn’t an easy task. However, according to a new report, some areas of the country are poised to be hot spots for the real estate market in 2023, one of which is in our own backyard.
buffalorising.com
Infilling: Ashley Street Townhouses
Affordable housing developer AA-EVI is proposing 21 rental townhouses in four buildings on Ashley, Peck and Person streets in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood. The proposed units are south of the former Buffalo School 44 which AA-EVI is converting into 65 affordable apartments. Six townhouses are proposed for 158-162 Ashley Street and...
Dinosaur Adventure set to take over Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Dinosaur Adventure organizers say the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center will be transformed into a prehistoric exhibit this weekend.
Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announces Section 8 waiting list is complete
The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority announced Tuesday that the lottery for positions on its Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher waiting list is complete.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0