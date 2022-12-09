ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

12 Essential Restaurants to Try This Winter

Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
KENMORE, NY
uncoveringnewyork.com

Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY

If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Buffalo Bills-Themed House Has The Best Christmas Lights

During this time of year, there are tons of light displays that pop up all over Western New York and across the border in Ontario. The Winter Festival of Lights in Ontario and the Festival of Lights in Hamburg, NY are perhaps the most well-known light displays, but there are some houses in Western New York that deserve an honorable mention.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Unknown Stories of WNY: The houses of Hull

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We say it all the time, history is all around us, and that certainly is the case with a pair of homes in Lancaster. Sitting across Genesee Street from each other, they predate just about all of Western New York. They also have a mutual history that includes a family that fought in the American Revolution and is said to have been involved in the Underground Railroad.
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Amherst holds annual holiday market

AMHERST, N.Y. — The third annual holiday market in the Town of Amherst was held Sunday. About 35 vendors set up shop at the Northtown Center. A lot of crafts from local businesses were on hand, such as custom items made of wood. It served as a way to support and showcase all that Western New York has to offer.
AMHERST, NY
2 On Your Side

commUNITY spotlight: Model Anyiang Yak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyiang Yak was in the Walden Galleria, like many teens, but she was noticed for her looks. "I got scouted in a mall," she said. The person told her, "You should do this like modeling thing, and I was like 'OK.' " Yak entered a competition...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York

Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca

Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
WEST SENECA, NY
buffalorising.com

Infilling: Ashley Street Townhouses

Affordable housing developer AA-EVI is proposing 21 rental townhouses in four buildings on Ashley, Peck and Person streets in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood. The proposed units are south of the former Buffalo School 44 which AA-EVI is converting into 65 affordable apartments. Six townhouses are proposed for 158-162 Ashley Street and...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 in effect Dec. 11-12, 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been put into effect for Sunday night and during the daytime on Monday for Southern Erie County and the City of Buffalo, meaning shelters will be open in anticipation of cold weather. The following overnight shelters will be open Sunday night: During the daytime on Monday, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo CPB finds counterfeit jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Field Office is warning folks about counterfeit NFL jerseys. This warning comes after CBP Port of Buffalo officers recently seized three fake jerseys at the border, including a Josh Allen one. The CBP said to please shop wisely this...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

