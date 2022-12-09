Read full article on original website
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night
How the Clippers have massively helped the Lakers this season
After a dreaded start to the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to turn things around and have shown promise this season. Over 30% of the way through the regular season, the Lakers are still in the picture as they are 3.5 games out of being the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
Dallas Cowboys reportedly still working on deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys apparently aren’t giving up on signing Odell Beckham Jr., and reportedly met with the free agent this week. Never doubt the resilience of Jerry Jones, or his ability to scheme. Despite the Dallas Cowboys seemingly taking themselves out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes on Monday...
How the NFC Playoff Picture changed for Packers without them even playing
The Green Bay Packers were off for Week 14, but most of their NFC Wild Card opponents played. Here’s how things shook out. A week off could do the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers some good. Despite a come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears two Thursdays ago, Rodgers...
Forget OBJ, the Chiefs have two way better options sitting in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but Andy Reid’s best option might be somewhere else. Time is dwindling down for teams to make a decision on whether or not to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently stayed in touch with the Super Bowl champ.
