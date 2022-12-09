There are some people – not many, but some – who are larger than themselves, who are iconic, almost immortal, because their light is not housed in a regular human vessel. They’ve shone in a certain corner of the world long enough and brightly enough that seeing them in the produce aisle of ShopRite, or slinging sausages and red peppers at the St. Joseph’s Festa, or even perching, sometimes for hours, on a wooden bench at the Moriello Pool to watch their grandchildren swim in a summer recreation meet, was as comforting as seeing a lighthouse from shore. You knew you were home. The landscape was intact, the community was soldiering on and everything was right in the world.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO