Proposed site for new Emergency Operation Center draws scrutiny
Of all the real estate in Ulster County, why did the county legislature pay three million dollars to purchase a 57.3-acre parcel close to the New Paltz Thruway exit with known environmental contaminants and a long history of controversial proposals that never got past the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) process?
Marjorie Satter
Marjorie Satter passed away in her Woodland Pond Garden View apartment in New Paltz, NY on Sunday, September 18th, 2022, at the age of 96 with her daughter and Garden View and Hospice staff at her side. Family and friends sat shiva at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, followed by a memorial at Woodland Pond.
Made In Kingston (photos)
Dozens of local artists and makers showcased their work just in time for holiday gift-giving at the annual Made In Kingston event on Thursday, December 8 at the YMCA. A Taste of Kingston with Keegan Ales and local eateries enhanced the shopping experience.
A touch of melancholy
Dobrej den, Ulster County. It’s currently 16° Fahrenheit in the early morning of December 13. Caught between the mouth of Leo and the claws of Cancer, the gibbous moon hovers high in the sky like a cold and lonely noontime sun. The temperature today will climb just a...
Saugerties artist plans mural featuring Rocky the Owl
Take a walk along Main Street in Saugerties between Partition and Market streets and you can’t miss Kelli Bickman’s art work. Her large murals grace the Odd Fellows Hall at 236 Main Street and the M&T Bank building, which was the work of teens from the Boys & Girls Club along with Bickman. She also restored the mural on the wall of the Reis Insurance Group overlooking the parking lot on Partition and Main streets.
Robert E. Taylor
Robert E. Taylor died peacefully of complications from dementia at his home in New Paltz on December 8, one week before his 92nd birthday. Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of the late Roscoe E. Taylor and Julia Goe Taylor, Bob grew up in Iowa and Missouri. After completing high...
Public meeting to approve façade renovation of building in New Paltz
The Design Review Board & Historic Preservation Commission of the Village of New Paltz will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 19 at 7 p.m. to consider an application for certificate of appropriateness from Jeremy Robinson-Leon/Moonrise New Paltz LLC to renovate the façade at 87 Main Street in the Village of New Paltz. The special meeting, which will include a public hearing, will be held at Village Hall, 25 Plattekill Avenue, in the first-floor meeting room formerly used by the New Paltz Fire Department. Other business may also be addressed.
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
Kingston spends more, holds line on property taxes
The Kingston Common Council has decided it will take $51.2 million to manage the city government in 2023. The elected legislators cut almost two million dollars off mayor Steve Noble’s original ask when it adopted a revised operating budget on December 6. The executive branch anticipates multiplied needs while...
Good snow, censored snowman
Good tidings, Ulster County. The temperature today, December 12, is a chilly 27° Fahrenheit, and now that the snow has stopped falling moisture is once again rising in the air to a humidity of 93 percent. A gibbous moon is still high enough in the sky that moonlight shines through the interstices in the clouds here and there, describing a sort of cloud-built arroyo in the sky with the telltale sidewinder tracks that water leaves behind.
Top eight New Year’s Eve parties in Ulster County
New Year’s Eve is for partying, and in Ulster County there’s an event for every type of partier. Sure, you could stay cozy at home watching the ball drop amidst a sea of corporate sponsorship. You could splurge on a fancy prix-fixe dinner with a familiar champagne toast to the well-worn warble of Auld Lang Syne. But for the more adventurous among us, nothing less than a full-blown party will do. Below are eight events with the works: Dancing, DJs, live bands, and enough party power to last straight through into next year.
New Paltz mourns passing of local legend Donna LaPolt
There are some people – not many, but some – who are larger than themselves, who are iconic, almost immortal, because their light is not housed in a regular human vessel. They’ve shone in a certain corner of the world long enough and brightly enough that seeing them in the produce aisle of ShopRite, or slinging sausages and red peppers at the St. Joseph’s Festa, or even perching, sometimes for hours, on a wooden bench at the Moriello Pool to watch their grandchildren swim in a summer recreation meet, was as comforting as seeing a lighthouse from shore. You knew you were home. The landscape was intact, the community was soldiering on and everything was right in the world.
A Christmas Carol by the Puppet People (photos)
The Kingston Library hosted a performance of A Christmas Carol by The Puppet People on Saturday, December 10. This puppet spectacular featured beautiful handcrafted marionettes, shadow puppets, gorgeous masks, lavish costumes, vivid sets, a professional sound track, a giant nine-foot parade puppet and guaranteed smiles. Michelle Smith-Carrigan and Mark Carrigan of Schenectady have been entertaining people with their puppet theater for more than 25 years. They have created all of their own puppets, marionettes, scenery and scripts.
Kingston Superintendent apologizes for short-notice closing due to sick bus drivers
Kingston Superintendent of Schools Dr. Paul J. Padalino apologized in an email Monday morning for a later-than-usual announcement that the school district would be closed that day. While the 2-hour delay announced shortly after 5AM was not entirely surprising given the snowy road conditions, a subsequent closing announcement at approximately 7:48am was issued later than it typically is. As it turns out, the closing was not related to the weather, but rather the recent surge in flu cases which appeared to have taken too many bus drivers out of service to provide transportation to school Monday.
