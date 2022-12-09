2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Lubbock on Thursday.

The crash happened on the crosswalk near Glenna Goodacre and University Avenue.

According to the Lubbock Fire Department, a silver passenger car and two unknown people were involved in the collision.

The officials stated that the driver of the car struck both the people walking on the crosswalk.

The unknown people suffered moderate injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Lubbock Police Department did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured people.

The Deputies are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed played a factor in the crash.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Police.

Source: Fox 34

