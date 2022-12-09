Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for students. This scholarship is open to any student beyond the first half of post-secondary education, 3rd or 4th year of college, the second year of a two-year program, or the second half of a program. The applicant must be enrolled in an accredited school. One student alumni from districts including Algoma, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark, Southern Door, and Mishicot in either four or two-year colleges will be awarded a minimum of $1,000. Kewaunee County FTD is looking to award these scholarships to approximately 70 students over 10 years. Since the end of the 2017 show, Kewaunee County Farm Technology days has awarded $24,000 in scholarships to local students.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO