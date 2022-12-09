Read full article on original website
A Phoenix sweep at home
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball teams both were victorious on the home court Saturday. The Lady Phoenix defeated North Dakota State 70-52 at the Kress Center thanks to a strong second half. GB outscored NDSU 38-24 after intermission to pull away. Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz each poured in 18 points as Green Bay improved to 5-3 on the season. They’ll return to the Kress on Wednesday when they host the Wisconsin Badgers who snapped a seven game losing streak on Sunday by beating St. Thomas 72-64.
Harlem Globetrotter Shares C.H.E.E.R. Message with Green Bay Students
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Harlem Globetrotter’s visit to a Green Bay school is making a difference. Scooter Christensen spent some time with Baird Elementary School students Monday. Christensen showed off his skills while instilling the organization’s message of “C.H.E.E.R,” standing for Cooperation, Healthy Mind and Body,...
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop in NE Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Green Bay Sculpture Shows Love for the City
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s a “cheesy” new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading “I (heart) GB” was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The “heart” element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese.
Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days announces student scholarship application
Kewaunee County Farm Technology Days Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for students. This scholarship is open to any student beyond the first half of post-secondary education, 3rd or 4th year of college, the second year of a two-year program, or the second half of a program. The applicant must be enrolled in an accredited school. One student alumni from districts including Algoma, Kewaunee, Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark, Southern Door, and Mishicot in either four or two-year colleges will be awarded a minimum of $1,000. Kewaunee County FTD is looking to award these scholarships to approximately 70 students over 10 years. Since the end of the 2017 show, Kewaunee County Farm Technology days has awarded $24,000 in scholarships to local students.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Appleton Shooting
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell...
Post Offices Extending Hours During the Holidays
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WLUK) — Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac.
Vietnam Veteran Honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award on Saturday. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. “I’m...
Appleton Rates High For LGBTQ +
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton’s score of 93 on the index is up...
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
Wisconsin DNR Announces City of Menasha as Applicant of Funding Through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) –The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the city of Menasha is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to improve its public drinking water system. This project includes the replacement of watermains throughout the city of Menasha to improve system hydraulics and reduce the risk of water main breaks.
Traffic Crash Blocks Intersection, Knocks out Power
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – A crash on Green Bay’s northwest side has shut down a busy road and cut power to hundreds. The Green Bay Police Department says the area of the 1300 block of Velp Avenue is closed to traffic following the crash. A power pole was knocked down, with wires crossing the road.
Three People Displaced After Overnight Fire
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Three people were displaced after a fire in the 1100 block of University Ave. Green Bay Metro Fire crews were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person was treated for injuries on...
Mural Honors Man who Died of Fentanyl Poisoning
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new mural was unveiled at Appleton’s Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the...
Red Kettle Campaign Has Two Weeks to Raise Over $760 Thousand
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign is in the final stretch; don’t miss your chance to contribute to any of the 38 red kettles around the area. The campaign in Green Bay officially launched on November 10 with a goal of $1,335,000. As...
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge Delayed Again
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge is delayed again. The bridge is now expected to open in mid-January, the state Department of Transportation says. Adverse weather is being blamed for the delay. When the $33 million project began, the bridge was initially scheduled...
Fatal Marinette Shooting Justified, Authorities Say
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers...
Man Approaches Child in Oshkosh; Police Consider Incident Suspicious
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man approaching a child is being investigated as a suspicious situation, Oshkosh police say. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Jackson Street. The child’s mother says the child was outside. The mother heard the man ask the child if they wanted a stuffed animal the man had. No physical contact occurred between the two.
